NPS To UPS Switch: Central Govt Employees Now Eligible To Opt For UPS From April 1; Know About Retirement Benefits And Migration Window

5 / 7

Central Government employees in service as of April 1, 2025, who are covered under NPS, as well as newly recruited employees joining on or after this date, fall under the specified category. Adding further , Central Government employees who were covered under NPS and retired on or before March 31, 2025, are also included, provided they meet certain conditions.

These conditions include superannuation after a minimum of 10 years of qualifying service or retirement under Fundamental Rules 56(j) on or before March 31, 2025. Furthermore, the legally wedded spouse of a deceased subscriber eligible under UPS is also covered under these provisions.