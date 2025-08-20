Opted For New Tax Regime? Know Why It Is A Good Idea To Still Invest In THESE 5 Instruments

photoDetails

english

2948754

One of the stark differences between New Tax Regime and Old Tax Regime is that the tax slabs and rates are different. Additionally, various deductions and exemptions are allowed in Old tax regime, which is not applicable in New Tax Regime. The new regime offers lower rates of taxes but permits limited deductions and exemptions. Despite these limitations, it is a good idea to invest in a few savings instruments. Know the reasons and benefits.