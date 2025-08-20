Opted For New Tax Regime? Know Why It Is A Good Idea To Still Invest In THESE 5 Instruments
One of the stark differences between New Tax Regime and Old Tax Regime is that the tax slabs and rates are different. Additionally, various deductions and exemptions are allowed in Old tax regime, which is not applicable in New Tax Regime. The new regime offers lower rates of taxes but permits limited deductions and exemptions. Despite these limitations, it is a good idea to invest in a few savings instruments. Know the reasons and benefits.
New Tax Regime Vs Old: Tax Savings Instruments
Many taxpayers may find it advantageous to switch to the New Tax Regime, as it has become more attractive after the personal income tax amendments in Budget 2025. However, Section 80C deductions are no longer available under the new tax regime.
New Tax Regime Income Tax Structure
A peculiarity of the New Tax Regime is that investors are unable to claim tax deductions for investments that save money under the new tax structure. In these circumstances, investors may wonder if they should keep investing in savings accounts that don't provide tax deductions.
New Tax Regime: Savings Instruments To Consider
Here are the top investment accounts to consider for continued investment, despite one being in the New Tax Regime. This is due to the benefits that these savings instruments bring along, irrespective of the fact that you can't claim tax rebate on the same.
Public Provident Fund
While the Section 80C deduction is not available in the new tax regime, the Public Provident Fund (PPF) remains appealing. PPF continues to be one of the safest long-term savings options, with a 7.1 percent interest return. Investors should carefully consider keeping their PPF accounts active because of its special tax benefits. Even though the new tax regime does away with Section 80C deductions, PPF is a dependable long-term investment since it is supported by the government and guarantees steady and risk-free growth.
National Pension System
The National Pension System (NPS) is a defined contribution pension. NPS offers one of the lowest expenditure rates when compared to other investment vehicles, which guarantees larger net returns over time. Even though the new tax scheme does away with deductions, the NPS corpus remains a cost-effective retirement strategy since 60 percent of it is tax-free at withdrawal. NPS helps investors increase their retirement corpus by providing exposure to debt and equity funds, even in the absence of tax advantages.
Term Insurance
A term insurance policy ensures your loved ones will have financial stability if you pass away during the policy's term. Even in the absence of deduction under Section 80C, term insurance will shield your dependents from catastrophic financial loss. Your family will be protected in times of financial need if you continue a term plan without a tax deduction.
Health Insurance
Health insurance helps you save costs by covering expensive medical treatments. It protects your finances from unexpected medical issues and ensures that you get timely care without going over budget. These plans include coverage for preventive health examinations, testing, immunizations and screenings that can identify any health problems early on, in addition to disease coverage. Even without tax deduction, continuing a health insurance policy ensures that you are covered during times of health emergency.
Equity-Linked Saving Schemes
Equity-Linked Saving Schemes (ELSS) are mutual funds that invest primarily in equities and provide tax benefits under Section 80C to investors. ELSS was attractive to investors primarily due to the Section 80C deduction. Under the new regime, that has been removed and its three-year lock-in decreases flexibility without offering any benefit. Equities as an asset class are still essential for building long-term wealth. However, allocation is best accomplished through index funds or diversified open-ended equity funds.
