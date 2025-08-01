Over 8 Lakh People Reclaim Unclaimed Deposits Through UDGAM: Discover How You Can Unlock Your Lost Bank Deposits Now
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) classifies bank balances inactive for ten years as unclaimed deposits, transferring them to the Depositor Education and Awareness (DEA) fund, though these funds can still be claimed. To facilitate this, RBI launched the UDGAM portal, a centralized online platform where registered users can search unclaimed deposits across multiple banks. Users provide account holder details and official ID to access information, including the Unclaimed Deposit Reference Number (UDRN). The portal links to banks’ websites for claim procedures. As of July 2025, over 859,000 users had registered, helping streamline the recovery of unclaimed funds.
Classification and Transfer of Unclaimed Deposits in India
In India, savings, current accounts, and term deposits that remain inoperative or unclaimed for ten years are classified as unclaimed deposits by banks. These amounts are subsequently transferred to the Depositor Education and Awareness (DEA) fund maintained by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Despite this transfer, depositors or their nominees/legal heirs retain the right to claim these deposits along with applicable interest from the respective banks at a later date.
Purpose of the UDGAM Portal
To facilitate the identification and reclamation of such unclaimed deposits, RBI has developed a centralized web portal called UDGAM, which stands for Unclaimed Deposits – Gateway to Access inforMation. This online platform allows registered users to search for unclaimed deposits/accounts across multiple banks in one centralized location.
User Registration and Access Statistics
As of July 1, 2025, the UDGAM portal had registered more than 859,000 users. This significant user engagement demonstrates the portal's role as a convenient tool for depositors to retrieve information about their unclaimed funds.
How to Register on the UDGAM Portal
To use UDGAM, users must first register by visiting the portal's registration page where they enter their phone number, name, set a password, complete a captcha, and verify via OTP (One Time Password).
Procedure to Search for Bank-wise Unclaimed Deposits
After logging in at https://udgam.rbi.org.in/unclaimed-deposits/#/login , users should:
Select the "individual tab" to search for deposits pertaining to individuals.
Enter the account holder’s name and bank name.
Provide at least one piece of identification from PAN, voter ID, driving license, passport number, or date of birth.
Click the Search button to fetch details from the selected bank(s).
Results Display and Navigation on the Portal
Search results are displayed in a grid showing the account holder's name, place, bank name, and Unclaimed Deposit Reference Number (UDRN). Clicking on a bank’s name hyperlink redirects the user to the respective bank’s website for detailed instructions on the process to claim or reactivate the unclaimed deposit.
Additional Context on Unclaimed Deposits
The growing volume of such deposits is mainly due to customers not closing accounts they no longer operate, failure to claim matured term deposits, or cases involving deceased account holders whose heirs have not come forward. RBI encourages public awareness and uses UDGAM as a tool to address these challenges by simplifying access to unclaimed deposit information.
