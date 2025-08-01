Over 8 Lakh People Reclaim Unclaimed Deposits Through UDGAM: Discover How You Can Unlock Your Lost Bank Deposits Now

5 / 7

After logging in at https://udgam.rbi.org.in/unclaimed-deposits/#/login , users should:

Select the "individual tab" to search for deposits pertaining to individuals.

Enter the account holder’s name and bank name.

Provide at least one piece of identification from PAN, voter ID, driving license, passport number, or date of birth.

Click the Search button to fetch details from the selected bank(s).