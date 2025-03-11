2 / 7

i. Integration of Platforms: Presently, the PAN-related services are hosted on three different portals (e-Filing Portal, UTIITSL Portal, and Protean e-Gov Portal). In the PAN 2.0 Project, all PAN/TAN-related services will be hosted on a single unified portal of ITD. The said Portal would host all end-to-end services related to PAN and TAN like allotment, updation, correction, Online PAN Validation (OPV), Know your AO, Aadhaar-PAN linking, verify your PAN, request for e-PAN, request for re-print of PAN card etc.

ii. Comprehensive use of technology for paperless processes: Complete online paperless process as against prevailing mode

iii. Taxpayer facilitation: Allotment/updation/correction of PAN will be done free of cost and e-PAN will be sent to the registered mail id. For a physical PAN card, the applicant has to make a request along with the prescribed fee of Rs 50 (domestic). For delivery of the card outside India, Rs 15 plus India post charges at actuals will be charged to the applicant.