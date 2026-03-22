PAN rules changing from April 1, 2026: New documentation, transaction limits, and what taxpayers must do now
The upcoming PAN rule changes aim to balance ease of compliance with tighter monitoring. While everyday transactions may become simpler, stricter documentation and tracking norms mean taxpayers should stay prepared and updated.
Big PAN Rule Changes Kick In From April 1
Several new PAN-related rules are set to come into effect from April 1, 2026, as part of updated income tax regulations. These changes aim to tighten compliance while simplifying processes for smaller transactions, according to reports.
Aadhaar-Only PAN Application Route Ends
One of the biggest changes is that PAN cards can no longer be issued using only Aadhaar. Applicants will now need additional documents, especially proof of date of birth, making the process stricter.
More Documents Required for New PAN
From April 1, applicants must submit valid documents such as a birth certificate, Class 10 certificate, passport, or driving licence along with Aadhaar to apply for a PAN card.
PAN Rules for Financial Transactions May Change
The new draft rules propose revised thresholds for quoting PAN in financial transactions. For instance, PAN may only be required for cash deposits or withdrawals above ₹10 lakh in a financial year, aiming to ease compliance for smaller transactions.
Relief in Some High-Value Transactions
Proposed changes also include higher limits for mandatory PAN usage. Property deals up to Rs 20 lakh and vehicle purchases up to Rs 5 lakh may not require PAN, offering relief in routine transactions.
Focus on Tracking Large Transactions
While rules may ease for smaller amounts, monitoring of high-value transactions will become stricter. Lower thresholds for large cash withdrawals and deposits will help authorities track significant financial activity more closely.
What You Should Do Now
If you are planning to apply for a PAN card, it is advisable to do so before March 31, 2026, to avoid additional documentation requirements. Existing PAN holders should also ensure compliance with updated rules to avoid disruptions in financial transactions.
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