Paying More Tax Than You Should? 8 Biggest Income-Tax Mistakes To Avoid Next Year
Filing income tax returns in 2026 requires careful planning to avoid costly mistakes. Choosing the wrong tax regime, delaying filing, missing income sources, poor tax planning, capital gains errors, TDS mismatches after job changes, and overlooking taxable gifts can lead to higher tax liability and penalties. Reviewing AIS and Form 26AS early, planning deductions in advance, and filing on time can help taxpayers stay compliant and stress-free.
Picking the Wrong Tax Regime
One of the most common tax mistakes is choosing the wrong tax regime. Many taxpayers opt for the new regime assuming it is always beneficial, without comparing deductions available under the old regime. Since income structure varies from person to person, failing to calculate both options can result in paying more tax than necessary.
Filing ITR at the Last Minute
Rushing to file income-tax returns close to the deadline often leads to errors. Late filing increases the risk of missing income details, incorrect data entry, and delayed refunds. Early filing allows enough time to correct mistakes and respond to queries from the Income Tax Department.
Not Reporting All Sources of Income
Many taxpayers forget to declare interest income from savings accounts, fixed deposits, dividends, freelance work, or rental income. Ignoring these sources can trigger tax notices later. Checking the Annual Information Statement (AIS) and Form 26AS before filing helps ensure all income is properly reported.
Poor Tax Planning During the Year
Delaying tax planning until the end of the financial year often results in missed deductions. Tax-saving investments under sections such as 80C, 80D, or home-loan interest should be planned early. Proper planning throughout the year helps reduce tax burden and avoids last-minute financial stress.
Capital Gains Calculation Errors
Many taxpayers misunderstand capital gains taxation. Income covered under special rates—such as short-term and long-term capital gains—is not eligible for rebates under the new regime. Failure to calculate capital gains correctly or pay advance tax on them can lead to interest penalties.
Ignoring Job Changes and TDS Mismatch
Employees who switch jobs during the year often forget to submit previous salary details to their new employer. This results in incorrect TDS deductions and higher tax liability at filing time. Submitting Form 12B ensures accurate tax calculation across multiple employers.
Overlooking Taxable Gifts and Exemptions
Gifts received from non-relatives above Rs 50,000 in a financial year are taxable. Many taxpayers wrongly assume all gifts are exempt, leading to compliance issues. Understanding which gifts are taxable and which are exempt is essential to avoid penalties and scrutiny.
