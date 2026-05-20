Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3048980https://zeenews.india.com/photos/business/pension-processing-rules-for-railway-employees-ppo-guidelines-issued-for-these-retirees-3048980
NewsPhotosPension processing rules for railway employees: PPO guidelines issued for THESE retirees
photoDetails

Pension processing rules for railway employees: PPO guidelines issued for THESE retirees

The government has issued amendment to the scheme of Payment of Railway Pension through PSBs- Authorization of PFA/SCOR for issue of Pension Payment orders(PPOs).

Updated:May 20, 2026, 09:46 AM IST
Follow Us

Railway Pension Payment Orders

1/6
Railway Pension Payment Orders

The Railway Board has authorised the Principal Financial Advisor (PFA) of South Coast Railway, Visakhapatnam, to issue Pension Payment Orders (PPOs) directly which will help in streamlining pension processing for railway retirees.

The change was notified through a Railway Board circular dated May 15, 2026.

Follow Us

What is a Pension Payment Order?

2/6
What is a Pension Payment Order?

A Pension Payment Order (PPO) is an important document for retired employees. It acts as an official authorization for banks to disburse monthly pensions to retirees. PPO is issued to every pensioner covered under the EPF scheme. It is a unique 12-digit number that refers to the transaction ID for the communications and transactions related to the EPS. Employees can receive their pension, keep track of pension status, resolve grievances or submit their annual life certificate with a PPO number.

Follow Us

What does the circular say about pensions?

3/6
What does the circular say about pensions?

The circular states that an “Advanced Correction Slip No. 59” has been issued to amend the relevant pension payment rules and formally authorise the new office. The Railway Board said that the amendment was made to Annexure II-J, Chapter X of the Indian Railway Code for the Accounts Department which deals with the pension payment procedures. 

As per the Railway Board order, the amendment has been made to the existing Scheme of Payment of pension through public sector banks. It specifically says, “Add the following under the list of FA&CAO authorized on Indian Railways to issue Pension Payment orders: Pr. Financial Advisor/South Coast Railway/Visakhapatnam.”

Follow Us

Order does not mean increase in pension

4/6
Order does not mean increase in pension

The order only authorises the PFA of South Coast Railway, Visakhapatnam, to issue PPOs directly. It is purely an administrative change and does not change the existing pension and retirement benefits. The order does not mean any increase in pension or revision in pension benefits of employees. With matters related to pensions employees should contact their head of office or internal HR department.

Follow Us

How is the move beneficial to retirees?

5/6
How is the move beneficial to retirees?

PPO issuance is an important part of retirement processing. By granting direct authorisation to South Coast Railway’s finance office, the Railway Board has streamlined the pension process which could become more efficient for retirees falling under this railway zone. This order will help ensure a seamless, transparent and expedited release of post-retirement funds for retirees.

Follow Us

South Coast Railway PPO

6/6
South Coast Railway PPO

As South Coast Railway’s finance office can now issue PPOs instead of relying on another authorised office, the railway employees retiring under this zone may see smoother pension paperwork processing and timely disbursement of pension.

Follow Us
pensionRailwaysIndian Railways
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
Delhi heatwave news
Ultimate heatwave relief guide: AC or no AC, sleep better with these simple tricks
camera icon7
title
Apple
Which city is known as the Apple Capital of India? - check the name
camera icon6
title
Delhi temperature
Delhi temperature: These 5 cooling drinks will keep you hydrated in this scorching summer heatwave
camera icon7
title
dangerous places in the world
From Snake Island to Death Valley: The most dangerous places where travellers still visit
camera icon6
title
Aadhaar card
Aadhaar card latest rule 2026: Deadline for free update extended once again; check required documents and online process