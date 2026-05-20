Pension processing rules for railway employees: PPO guidelines issued for THESE retirees

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The circular states that an “Advanced Correction Slip No. 59” has been issued to amend the relevant pension payment rules and formally authorise the new office. The Railway Board said that the amendment was made to Annexure II-J, Chapter X of the Indian Railway Code for the Accounts Department which deals with the pension payment procedures.

As per the Railway Board order, the amendment has been made to the existing Scheme of Payment of pension through public sector banks. It specifically says, “Add the following under the list of FA&CAO authorized on Indian Railways to issue Pension Payment orders: Pr. Financial Advisor/South Coast Railway/Visakhapatnam.”