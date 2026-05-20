Pension processing rules for railway employees: PPO guidelines issued for THESE retirees
The government has issued amendment to the scheme of Payment of Railway Pension through PSBs- Authorization of PFA/SCOR for issue of Pension Payment orders(PPOs).
Railway Pension Payment Orders
The Railway Board has authorised the Principal Financial Advisor (PFA) of South Coast Railway, Visakhapatnam, to issue Pension Payment Orders (PPOs) directly which will help in streamlining pension processing for railway retirees.
The change was notified through a Railway Board circular dated May 15, 2026.
What is a Pension Payment Order?
A Pension Payment Order (PPO) is an important document for retired employees. It acts as an official authorization for banks to disburse monthly pensions to retirees. PPO is issued to every pensioner covered under the EPF scheme. It is a unique 12-digit number that refers to the transaction ID for the communications and transactions related to the EPS. Employees can receive their pension, keep track of pension status, resolve grievances or submit their annual life certificate with a PPO number.
What does the circular say about pensions?
The circular states that an “Advanced Correction Slip No. 59” has been issued to amend the relevant pension payment rules and formally authorise the new office. The Railway Board said that the amendment was made to Annexure II-J, Chapter X of the Indian Railway Code for the Accounts Department which deals with the pension payment procedures.
As per the Railway Board order, the amendment has been made to the existing Scheme of Payment of pension through public sector banks. It specifically says, “Add the following under the list of FA&CAO authorized on Indian Railways to issue Pension Payment orders: Pr. Financial Advisor/South Coast Railway/Visakhapatnam.”
Order does not mean increase in pension
The order only authorises the PFA of South Coast Railway, Visakhapatnam, to issue PPOs directly. It is purely an administrative change and does not change the existing pension and retirement benefits. The order does not mean any increase in pension or revision in pension benefits of employees. With matters related to pensions employees should contact their head of office or internal HR department.
How is the move beneficial to retirees?
PPO issuance is an important part of retirement processing. By granting direct authorisation to South Coast Railway’s finance office, the Railway Board has streamlined the pension process which could become more efficient for retirees falling under this railway zone. This order will help ensure a seamless, transparent and expedited release of post-retirement funds for retirees.
South Coast Railway PPO
As South Coast Railway’s finance office can now issue PPOs instead of relying on another authorised office, the railway employees retiring under this zone may see smoother pension paperwork processing and timely disbursement of pension.
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