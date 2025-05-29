People In THIS State Can Make Everyday Transactions In Gold And Silver; Precious Metals Are Now Legal Tender

3 / 7

Speaking during a press conference, DeSantis said, “We are the first large state to step up and to get this done.” DeSantis added that the law would allow money service businesses, such as PayPal and check cashers, to send and receive payments in precious metals. “This is right out of the Constitution of the United States. This legislation will authorise money services businesses to accept gold and silver coins that meet specific purity standards,” he said.