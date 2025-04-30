Perplexity AI Chatbot Now Directly Available On WhatsApp: Check How To Use It

1 / 7

The Perplexity AI chatbot is now accessible directly through WhatsApp. This was revealed on Monday by Aravind Srinivas, the CEO and co-founder of Perplexity AI, a popular AI-powered answer engine, on LinkedIn. This integration allows users to access Perplexity’s capabilities within the widely used messaging platform for asking questions, researching topics, summarising content, and even creating bespoke pictures.

Perplexity chatbot is also available on Telegram under the name “askplexbot,” and on X.