Perplexity AI Chatbot Now Directly Available On WhatsApp: Check How To Use It
Users can access Perplexity’s capabilities within WhatsApp for asking questions, researching topics, summarising content, and even creating bespoke pictures.
Use Perplexity AI directly On WhatsApp
The Perplexity AI chatbot is now accessible directly through WhatsApp. This was revealed on Monday by Aravind Srinivas, the CEO and co-founder of Perplexity AI, a popular AI-powered answer engine, on LinkedIn. This integration allows users to access Perplexity’s capabilities within the widely used messaging platform for asking questions, researching topics, summarising content, and even creating bespoke pictures.
Perplexity chatbot is also available on Telegram under the name “askplexbot,” and on X.
Users can perform multiple tasks with Perplexity on WhatsApp
Perplexity is a tool that users can use on WhatsApp to perform tasks like answering questions, topic research, content summarization, and even creating custom images. You can chat with it just like you would with a friend. Perplexity answers fast and offers a link to support the information it delivers. This move aims to make AI answer bots more accessible to users worldwide, particularly in areas where WhatsApp is the main means of communication.
Perplexity On WhatsApp: Sign-up or login not required
With WhatsApp integration, users can start using the service right away without having to sign up or log in, unlike when they use the native Perplexity app, which requires sign-up.
Where can you access Perplexity for WhatsApp?
Users can access Perplexity AI on smartphones, PCs, and Macs, as well as via WhatsApp Web.
How to access Perplexity AI on WhatsApp
To access Perplexity AI, users have to save +1 (833) 436-3285 to their contact list, after which they can start asking questions or queries. Alternatively, users can type the number in the search bar and start a chat by clicking on Perplexity’s name.
More features to be introduced in Perplexity soon
According to Srinivas, Perplexity on WhatsApp will soon have additional features like voice mode, videos, memes, fact-checks, and assistant features. Perplexity integration within WhatsApp groups is another project the company is working on, but it will take some time, as the API does not support this feature currently.
Perplexity iOS App
Perplexity recently updated its iOS app and added a new voice mode and additional capabilities, making it a helpful AI assistant that can carry out native cross-app tasks. For a while now, Android smartphones have had these features.
