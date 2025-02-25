Personal Loan Interest Rates Compared: SBI vs PNB vs HDFC vs Other Banks- Which One Will Offer Low EMI?

photoDetails

Personal Loan Interest Rate: A personal loan is an unsecured loan offered by banks and financial institutions for various personal expenses. It requires no collateral and is granted based on income, credit score, and repayment capacity.

These funds can be required for any reason, whether it is medical treatment, renovation of the house, planning for future education or a holiday. When taking a personal loan, consider factors like interest rate, loan tenure, EMI affordability, credit score, processing fees, prepayment charges, and lender credibility.