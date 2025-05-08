PF Advance Payment: 10 Reasons For Which You Can Withdraw Partial Money From EPFO

8 / 14

If the company you are working for is closed for more than 15 days then you can withdraw the entire share deposited as EPF. If you have lost your job and you want to withdraw the funds only after a month, you can withdraw up to 75 per cent of the amount. The remaining 25 percent can be transferred to a new EPF account after getting a new job. But if you remain unemployed for two months continuously then you can withdraw the entire PF amount.