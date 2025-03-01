PF Interest Rate For 2024-25 Announced By EPFO -- How To Check EPF Balance Using UAN Number On Umang App, EPFO Portal, Missed Call: A Step-By-Step Guide
If you are keen to check your EPF interest credit status, there are 4 ways to do it. Check it out.
PF Interest Rate For 2024-25
The EPFO Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) on Friday (28 February 2025) announced the interest rate on employees' provident fund deposits for 2024-25.
PF Interest Rate For 2024-25 Unchanged
In a crucial meeting of the Central Board of Trustees (CBT), the regulatory body has decided to retain interest rate of 8.25 per cent on employees' provident fund (EPF) deposits for 2024-25.
PF Interest Rate 2024-25 @8.25%
After the CBT's decision, the interest rate on EPF deposits for 2024-25 will be sent to the Ministry of Finance for concurrence.
PF Interest Rate 2024-25: Govt Ratification
After the government's ratification, the interest rate on EPF for 2024-25 will be credited into accounts of over seven crore subscribers of EPFO.
How To check PF Balance --Online, SMS, Missed Calls, Umang App
Meanwhile, if you are keen to check your EPF interest credit status, there are 4 ways to do it. Here are 4 ways to check PF Balance --Online, SMS, Missed Calls, Umang App
How to check PF balance via SMS
Users need to send an SMS “EPFOHO UAN” at 7738299899 from a registered mobile number. You will get access to your PF balance. Note – You need to write your UAN number in the message not literally UAN.
How to check the PF balance status via website?
Step 1: Go to EPFO’s official website – epfindia.gov.in.
Step 2: Click on “services” and select “for employers”.
Step 3: You then click on ‘Member Passbook’ and it will open a login page.
Step 4: You then need to enter UAN, password, and captcha code to log in to your account.
Step 5: After log in, you can see the interest added in your account.
View Your EPF Passbook on UMANG App
Step 1: Go to the UMANG portal.
Step 2: Search EPFO and click on view passbook.
Step 3: You need to enter Universal Account Number (UAN) of your EPF account.
Step 4: Then you have to click on get OTP & submit OTP received on registered mobile number.
Step 5: Select member ID & download e-passbook.
View Your EPF Passbook via Missed Call
Members registered on the UAN portal may get their details available with EPFO by giving a Missed call to 9966044425 from their registered Mobile number.
