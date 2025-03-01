Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2865458https://zeenews.india.com/photos/business/pf-interest-rate-for-2024-25-announced-by-epfo-how-to-check-epf-balance-using-uan-number-on-umang-app-epfo-portal-missed-call-a-step-by-step-guide-2865458
NewsPhotosPF Interest Rate For 2024-25 Announced By EPFO -- How To Check EPF Balance Using UAN Number On Umang App, EPFO Portal, Missed Call: A Step-By-Step Guide PF Interest Rate For 2024-25 Announced By EPFO -- How To Check EPF Balance Using UAN Number On Umang App, EPFO Portal, Missed Call: A Step-By-Step Guide
photoDetails

PF Interest Rate For 2024-25 Announced By EPFO -- How To Check EPF Balance Using UAN Number On Umang App, EPFO Portal, Missed Call: A Step-By-Step Guide

If you are keen to check your EPF interest credit status, there are 4 ways to do it. Check it out.

Updated:Mar 01, 2025, 07:35 AM IST
Follow Us

PF Interest Rate For 2024-25

1/9
PF Interest Rate For 2024-25

The EPFO Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) on Friday (28 February 2025) announced the interest rate on employees' provident fund deposits for 2024-25. 

Follow Us

PF Interest Rate For 2024-25 Unchanged

2/9
PF Interest Rate For 2024-25 Unchanged

In a crucial meeting of the Central Board of Trustees (CBT), the regulatory body has decided to retain interest rate of 8.25 per cent on employees' provident fund (EPF) deposits for 2024-25.

Follow Us

PF Interest Rate 2024-25 @8.25%

3/9
PF Interest Rate 2024-25 @8.25%

After the CBT's decision, the interest rate on EPF deposits for 2024-25 will be sent to the Ministry of Finance for concurrence.

Follow Us

PF Interest Rate 2024-25: Govt Ratification

4/9
PF Interest Rate 2024-25: Govt Ratification

After the government's ratification, the interest rate on EPF for 2024-25 will be credited into accounts of over seven crore subscribers of EPFO.

Follow Us

How To check PF Balance --Online, SMS, Missed Calls, Umang App

5/9
How To check PF Balance --Online, SMS, Missed Calls, Umang App

Meanwhile, if you are keen to check your EPF interest credit status, there are 4 ways to do it. Here are 4 ways to check PF Balance --Online, SMS, Missed Calls, Umang App

Follow Us

How to check PF balance via SMS

6/9
How to check PF balance via SMS

Users need to send an SMS “EPFOHO UAN” at 7738299899 from a registered mobile number. You will get access to your PF balance. Note – You need to write your UAN number in the message not literally UAN.

Follow Us

How to check the PF balance status via website?

7/9
How to check the PF balance status via website?

Step 1: Go to EPFO’s official website – epfindia.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on “services” and select “for employers”.

Step 3: You then click on ‘Member Passbook’ and it will open a login page.

Step 4: You then need to enter UAN, password, and captcha code to log in to your account.

Step 5: After log in, you can see the interest added in your account.

Follow Us

View Your EPF Passbook on UMANG App

8/9
View Your EPF Passbook on UMANG App

Step 1: Go to the UMANG portal.

Step 2: Search EPFO and click on view passbook.

Step 3: You need to enter Universal Account Number (UAN) of your EPF account.

Step 4: Then you have to click on get OTP & submit OTP received on registered mobile number.

Step 5: Select member ID & download e-passbook.

Follow Us

View Your EPF Passbook via Missed Call

9/9
View Your EPF Passbook via Missed Call

Members registered on the UAN portal may get their details available with EPFO by giving a Missed call to 9966044425 from their registered Mobile number.

Follow Us
EPFOEmployees Provident FundPFEmployee Provident Fund Organisation
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon11
title
New Zealand Playing XI
Mitchell Santner As Captain, Rachin Ravindra To Bat At...: New Zealand's Predicted Playing XI For Champions Trophy 2025 Match vs India
camera icon7
title
PSL
Pakistan Super League: PSL 10 Full Schedule, Dates, Venues, Squads - All You Need To Know
camera icon6
title
Pratibha Ranta
6 Fashion Looks To Steal From Pratibha Ranta's Wardrobe
camera icon7
title
Vrindavan
7 Famous Temples In Uttar Pradesh That Every Devotee Should Explore:
camera icon8
title
ICC Champions Trophy 2025
Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli: List Of Batters With Most Runs In ICC Champions Trophy 2025
NEWS ON ONE CLICK