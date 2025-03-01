PF Interest Rate For 2024-25 Announced By EPFO -- How To Check EPF Balance Using UAN Number On Umang App, EPFO Portal, Missed Call: A Step-By-Step Guide

7 / 9

Step 1: Go to EPFO’s official website – epfindia.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on “services” and select “for employers”.

Step 3: You then click on ‘Member Passbook’ and it will open a login page.

Step 4: You then need to enter UAN, password, and captcha code to log in to your account.

Step 5: After log in, you can see the interest added in your account.