PF interest rate for 2025-26 announced: How to check EPFO balance using UAN number on Umang App, EPFO portal, missed call? Step-by-step guide
The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has decided to keep the interest rate on EPF deposits unchanged at 8.25 percent for the financial year 2025–26.
EPFO interest rate 2025–26
In a crucial meeting of the Central Board of Trustees (CBT), the regulatory body has decided to retain interest rate of 8.25 percent on employees' provident fund (EPF) deposits for 2025–26.
CBT decision on EPFO interest rate 2025–26
After the CBT's decision, the interest rate on EPF deposits for 2025–26 will be sent to the Ministry of Finance for concurrence.
EPFO interest rate to be credited after gov ratification
After the government's ratification, the interest rate on EPF for 2025–26 will be credited into accounts of over seven crore subscribers of EPFO.
EPF interest credit status
Meanwhile, if you are keen to check your EPF interest credit status, there are 4 ways to do it. Here are 4 ways to check PF Balance --Online, SMS, Missed Calls, Umang App
How to check PF balance via SMS
Users need to send an SMS “EPFOHO UAN” at 7738299899 from a registered mobile number. You will get access to your PF balance. Note – You need to write your UAN number in the message not literally UAN.
How to check the PF balance status via website?
Step 1: Go to EPFO’s official website – epfindia.gov.in.
Step 2: Click on “services” and select “for employers”.
Step 3: You then click on ‘Member Passbook’ and it will open a login page.
Step 4: You then need to enter UAN, password, and captcha code to log in to your account.
Step 5: After log in, you can see the interest added in your account.
View Your EPF Passbook on UMANG App
Step 1: Go to the UMANG portal.
Step 2: Search EPFO and click on view passbook.
Step 3: You need to enter Universal Account Number (UAN) of your EPF account.
Step 4: Then you have to click on get OTP & submit OTP received on registered mobile number.
Step 5: Select member ID & download e-passbook.
View Your EPF Passbook via Missed Call
Members registered on the UAN portal may get their details available with EPFO by giving a Missed call to 9966044425 from their registered Mobile number.
