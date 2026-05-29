PF money withdrawal through UPI: How does the process work? Explained
Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) subscribers will soon be able to withdraw provident fund money directly through the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) with the money being transferred directly into the bank account of the member, Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had recently confirmed.
UPI payment gateway for PF withdrawal
The testing of the facility has already been completed where members can withdraw EPF by using the UPI payment gateway. The withdrawn amount will be directly transferred into the bank account of the member, Mandaviya told reporters.
All about EPF access through UPI
According to Mandaviya, the project includes freezing a portion of EPF savings and allowing a large part to be withdrawn directly into the linked bank accounts through UPI.
EPF money withdrawn through UPI
Subscribers will be able to check the eligible EPF balance that could be transferred into their seeded bank accounts. They can use their linked UPI PIN to complete the transaction. Once the money is transferred into bank accounts, members can use it for making payments electronically or withdrawing through bank ATMs using debit cards.
New system to reduce waiting time
Currently EPFO members have to submit withdrawal claims which often take time. Under the auto-settlement mechanism, claims are processed electronically within three days of filing an application.
EPFO services to move to WhatsApp
Earlier, Mandaviya said EPFO is planning to introduce WhatsApp-based chatbot services to enhance outreach and streamline member services. Members can start by typing 'Hello' to EPFO's verified number which carries a green tick mark for safety and assurance. All communication will be in local or vernacular language and automated systems will handle queries round the clock, EPFO said.
WhatsApp support to focus on specific cases
Through the WhatsApp channel members eligible under PMVBRY who have gaps such as non-completion of Aadhaar authentication or non-enablement of DBT will receive targeted support for resolution on WhatsApp itself. It will also provide guided facilitation to enable quick and seamless access to essential EPFO services such as viewing PF balances, the last 5 transactions and claim status.
EPFO says litigation cases have reduced sharply
On the litigation front, EPFO has been running Mission Mode disposal drives to clear cases stuck in various legal forums. A dedicated drive targeted consumer court cases under its Nidhi Aapke Nikat programme. The push brought down pending consumer cases from 4,936 on April 1, 2024 to 2,646 by March 31, 2026. The overall pendency of litigation cases has reduced from 31,036 cases as of April 1, 2025 to 27,639 cases as of April 1, 2026 which reflects a reduction of 3,397 cases, EPFO noted.
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