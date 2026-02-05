PF update: How to spot discrepancies in Provident Fund contribution and fix them? Explained

8 / 8

If you discover any discrepancy in your EPF contribution then bring it to your employer’s attention immediately and seek rectification. For the record, send a written communication to your HR with proof of your EPF passbook.

You can also file a grievance on the EPFiGMS portal (https://epfigms.gov.in). You can raise a complaint by selecting the issue type and providing relevant details such as UAN and proof of discrepancy. You can also contact the EPFO directly by visiting the nearest EPFO office or calling their toll-free number 1800-118-005.