PF update: How to spot discrepancies in Provident Fund contribution and fix them? Explained
Discrepancies in teh Provident Fund need to be addressed quickly to ensure your retirement funds remain unaffected.
EPF contributions mismatch
The Employees’ Provident Fund is one of the biggest pools of long-term savings for salaried employees. However, there are frequent discrepancies in EPF contributions such as delayed or missing contributions by employers which can result in your claim being rejected or put on hold. Such issues need to be addressed quickly to ensure your retirement funds remain unaffected. Here are the steps you should take when your EPF contributions don't match up.
Common reasons for mismatches
EPF contribution mismatches can occur due to several reasons. There can be discrepancy if there is a delay or default in payment by the employer. Every month, when a portion of your salary gets diverted towards the EPF account, your employer is expected to deposit an equal amount. But sometimes your employer may miss or delay some contributions.
Incorrect contributions
Incorrect contributions are another problem area. Your PF amount may be affected if your employer inadvertently deposits a lower or higher amount to your EPF account.
EPFO portal
There may be discrepancy in the amount if the employer fails to accurately report the service record of the employee on the EPFO portal.
Mismatches in PF contribution
Mismatches in PF contribution can also be caused by incorrect Universal Account Number (UAN) or employee details, technical errors during salary processing and a change of job without updating EPF details.
How to spot the discrepancy?
Experts insist that the onus is on employees to remain vigilant about discrepancies in their PF contributions. The first step is to regularly check your EPF passbook on the EPFO portal or UMANG app. This shows the monthly contributions made by both you and your employer. Any discrepancy in contributions will be reflected in the passbook.
Verify salary slips
You may also spot discrepancies in the PF amount in the SMS that you receive on your mobile phone on credit of the monthly contribution to your PF account. Additionally, you can verify your salary slips to see if the amounts match the PF deductions.
How to raise a complaint?
If you discover any discrepancy in your EPF contribution then bring it to your employer’s attention immediately and seek rectification. For the record, send a written communication to your HR with proof of your EPF passbook.
You can also file a grievance on the EPFiGMS portal (https://epfigms.gov.in). You can raise a complaint by selecting the issue type and providing relevant details such as UAN and proof of discrepancy. You can also contact the EPFO directly by visiting the nearest EPFO office or calling their toll-free number 1800-118-005.
