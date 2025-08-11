PF Update: How To Update EPFO Date Of Exit Online All By Yourself -- Step By Step Process Explained
Retirement fund body EPFO allows PF subscribers to update their date of joining and exit by themselves. Here is the online process to update your date of exit on EPFO Portal.
EPFO Date of Joining and Date of Exit
Retirement fund body EPFO has recently tweeted hat now update your Date of Joining and Date of Exit in your EPF account by yourself. It does not necessarily involve intervention from your employer.
EPFO Date Of Exit For Online Transfer
Updation of date of exit of previous job/employment is mandatory for applying online transfer. The date of exit can be updated only after two months of leaving a job.
EPFO Date Of Exit
Also, the date of exit can be any date in the month in which the last contribution was made by the previous employer.
Aadhaar-based one-time password
This facility is based on Aadhaar-based one-time password (OTP). It can only be utilized by those who have activated their UAN and linked their UAN with a verified Aadhaar number and have mobile linked to Aadhar number for receiving the OTP sent for verification
How To Update Date Of Exit On EPFO Portal?
Go to the https://unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface/ and login using your UAN and password
Click on tab “manage" >> click “mark exit". Under the “select employment” dropdown, select the previous PF account number linked to your UAN
Enter the date and reason of exit.
Then request for an OTP which will be sent to your Aadhaar-linked mobile number.
After you enter the OTP, submit the request. It may be noted that once the date of exit is updated, it cannot be changed.
What To Do If employer Hasn't Updated Date Of Exit Despite Lapse Of Two Months
Visit Member Unified Portal-> Enter UAN, Password and CAPTCHA
Go to Manage and Click Mark Exit-> Choose ‘PF Account Number’ from ‘select employment’ drop down-> Enter ‘Date of
Exit’ and ‘Reason of Exit’-
Click on option ‘RequestOTP’ and enter OTP sent on your Aadhaar linked Mobile Number
Give your consent by selecting the Checkbox
Click ‘Update’-> Click ‘OK’
Universal Account Number
Universal Account Number (UAN) acts as an umbrella for the multiple Member IDs allotted to an individual by different employers. UAN enables linking of multiple EPF Accounts (Member Id) allotted to a single member. UAN offers a bouquet of services like dynamically updated UAN card, updated PF passbook including all transfer-in details, facility to link previous members’ PF ID with present PF ID, monthly SMS regarding credit of contribution in PF account and facility for auto triggering transfer request on change of employment.
