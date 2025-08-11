PF Update: How To Update EPFO Date Of Exit Online All By Yourself -- Step By Step Process Explained

5 / 7

Go to the https://unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface/ and login using your UAN and password

Click on tab “manage" >> click “mark exit". Under the “select employment” dropdown, select the previous PF account number linked to your UAN

Enter the date and reason of exit.

Then request for an OTP which will be sent to your Aadhaar-linked mobile number.

After you enter the OTP, submit the request. It may be noted that once the date of exit is updated, it cannot be changed.