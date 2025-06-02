PF Withdrawal Via ATM, Free ESIC Treatment & More: 5 Major Overhaul In EPFO 3.0; Rollout Likely This Month

7 / 7

The EPFO plans to launch a ground-breaking new PF withdrawal method via the Unified Payments Interface (UPI). Labour and Employment Secretary Sumita Dawra had previously told news agency ANI, the ministry has approved NPCI's recommendation, and members may withdraw PF through UPI and ATM by the end of May or June this year. This may also be a good pilot for members of other schemes like the General Provident Fund (GPF) of Govt Employees of the Public Provident Fund (PPF) of Banks.