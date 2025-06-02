Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2909804https://zeenews.india.com/photos/business/pf-withdrawal-via-atm-free-esic-treatment-more-5-major-overhaul-in-epfo-3-0-rollout-likely-this-month-2909804
NewsPhotosPF Withdrawal Via ATM, Free ESIC Treatment & More: 5 Major Overhaul In EPFO 3.0; Rollout Likely This Month
photoDetails

PF Withdrawal Via ATM, Free ESIC Treatment & More: 5 Major Overhaul In EPFO 3.0; Rollout Likely This Month

EPFO Version 3.0 most likely to be rolled out this month, which will enhance services for over 9 crore beneficiaries. Here are 5 changes in the EPFO set to launch in June 2025

 

Updated:Jun 02, 2025, 09:45 AM IST
Follow Us

EPFO To Undergo Major Digital Overhaul

1/7
EPFO To Undergo Major Digital Overhaul

Union Labour and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has confirmed that the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is all set for a major digital overhaul. The changes were expected to rollout between end of May or June. Since there was no activity on EPFO Version 3.0 last month, it is mostly expected that the new rules might kick in from June 2025.

 

Follow Us

EPFO Version 3.0

2/7
EPFO Version 3.0

EPFO Version 3.0 will undergo numerous changes with regards to auto-claim settlements, digital corrections, and ATM-based fund withdrawals, Mandaviya had told a news agency. Here are looking at 5 such upcoming changes.

 

Follow Us

1. EPFO Seamless Process

3/7
1. EPFO Seamless Process

The new version will eliminate the need for complex and lengthy form-filling processes or physical visits for claims and corrections. 

 

Follow Us

2. EPFO A/C Update With OTP verification

4/7
2. EPFO A/C Update With OTP verification

Beneficiaries will be able to update their EPFO accounts and mandates using OTP verification and conveniently monitor their pension entitlements or withdraw funds.

 

Follow Us

3. Integration Of Social Security Schemes

5/7
3. Integration Of Social Security Schemes

Mandaviya said the government is also considering the integration of various social security schemes, including the Atal Pension Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Bima Yojana, and Shramik Jan Dhan Yojana, to streamline and strengthen pension coverage. Beneficiaries under the Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) will soon be able to receive free medical treatment at hospitals empanelled under the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

 

Follow Us

4. Charity-Run Private Hospitals Under ESIC Ambit

6/7
4. Charity-Run Private Hospitals Under ESIC Ambit

Designated charity-run private hospitals will also be brought under ESIC ambit to expand social security coverage. Currently, ESIC provides free treatment to about 18 crore people through 165 hospitals, over 1,500 dispensaries and around 2,000 empanelled hospitals.

 

Follow Us

5. Members To Soon Withdraw PF Through UPI And ATM

7/7
5. Members To Soon Withdraw PF Through UPI And ATM

The EPFO plans to launch a ground-breaking new PF withdrawal method via the Unified Payments Interface (UPI). Labour and Employment Secretary Sumita Dawra had previously told news agency ANI, the ministry has approved NPCI's recommendation, and members may withdraw PF through UPI and ATM by the end of May or June this year. This may also be a good pilot for members of other schemes like the General Provident Fund (GPF) of Govt Employees of the Public Provident Fund (PPF) of Banks.

 

Follow Us
PFUPIPF withdrawalEPFO
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
MS Dhoni
Rajat Patidar For RCB, MS Dhoni For CSK: 10 Players To Reach IPL Final In Debut Captaincy Season; Check Full List
camera icon7
title
Miss World 2025
Meet Maja Klajda, Miss World 2025 Second Runner-Up From Poland Who Mentored Footballers, Danced For Her Roots, And Won the World’s Heart
camera icon7
title
success story
Meet Billionaire Woman Who Bought India’s Most Expensive Sea-Facing Flats In Mumbai For Rs... Her Name Is...; Check Net worth And Education
camera icon7
title
Mohenjo Daro
Lost City Found: AI Shows What Mohenjo-Daro Looked Like In Its Prime
camera icon9
title
MS Dhoni IPL finals
Who Has Played The Most IPL Finals? MS Dhoni Leads The Pack, Rohit Sharma Played… Check Top 9 Players
NEWS ON ONE CLICK