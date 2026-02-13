Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3016602https://zeenews.india.com/photos/business/planning-for-retirement-avoid-these-7-costly-money-mistakes-many-indians-make-3016602
NewsPhotosPlanning for retirement? Avoid these 7 costly money mistakes many Indians make
photoDetails

Planning for retirement? Avoid these 7 costly money mistakes many Indians make

Retirement may seem far away, but small financial mistakes today can create big problems later. From starting late and relying only on EPF to ignoring inflation and rising medical costs, many Indians unknowingly weaken their future security. Planning early, diversifying investments and building a realistic corpus can make retirement stress-free instead of financially challenging. The key is simple: prepare now so you don’t struggle later.

 

Updated:Feb 13, 2026, 02:11 PM IST
Follow Us

Starting Too Late

1/7
Starting Too Late

One of the biggest mistakes people make is postponing retirement planning. Many believe they can start investing seriously in their 40s. However, delaying even by 5–10 years can significantly reduce the power of compounding. Starting early allows small, consistent investments to grow into a substantial retirement corpus over time.

Follow Us

Depending Only On EPF

2/7
Depending Only On EPF

Many salaried employees assume their EPF savings will be enough after retirement. While EPF is a solid foundation, it may not be sufficient to handle inflation, medical expenses and lifestyle needs for 20–30 years after retirement. A diversified approach including mutual funds, NPS and other investments is important.

Follow Us

Ignoring Inflation

3/7
Ignoring Inflation

A common error is calculating retirement needs based on current expenses. Prices of essentials, healthcare and services rise every year. If monthly expenses are Rs 50,000 today, they could easily double or triple in 20–25 years. Ignoring inflation can lead to a serious shortfall later.

Follow Us

Relying Too Much On Fixed Deposits

4/7
Relying Too Much On Fixed Deposits

Many retirees prefer fixed deposits because they feel safe. However, FD returns often struggle to beat inflation over the long term. Keeping all retirement savings in low-return instruments may reduce purchasing power over time. A balanced allocation is usually wiser.

Follow Us

Withdrawing Retirement Savings Early

5/7
Withdrawing Retirement Savings Early

Some people withdraw EPF or other long-term savings when changing jobs or during short-term financial stress. This breaks the compounding cycle and reduces the final retirement corpus significantly. Retirement funds should ideally remain untouched unless absolutely necessary.

Follow Us

Not Planning For Medical Expenses

6/7
Not Planning For Medical Expenses

Healthcare costs in India are rising rapidly. Many people underestimate how much they may need for hospitalisation, medicines and long-term treatment after retirement. Not having adequate health insurance or a medical fund can quickly drain savings.

Follow Us

Depending On Children For Support

7/7
Depending On Children For Support

In earlier generations, children were seen as retirement support. But lifestyles, migration and financial pressures have changed this reality. Depending entirely on children can create financial and emotional stress. Building independent financial security is always safer.

(images credit: Ai/Freepik)

Follow Us
Retirement Mistakesretirement plansRetirement savingsretirement corpus
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon6
title
onscreen rivalries
Akshay Kumar vs Saif Ali Khan to Ranbir Kapoor vs Yash: Bollywood’s biggest upcoming on-screen rivalries
camera icon5
title
Auto news
Why is it called a petrol pump and not a diesel pump? Explained simply
camera icon7
title
ISL
ISL 2025-26 season: Key dates, teams, venues, format, live streaming - All you need to know
camera icon11
title
8th Pay Commission
8th Pay Commission arrears: How much will Level 1-5 staff get? Several fitment factor combination shows likely payouts of Rs 3-9 lakh
camera icon10
title
IPL vs PSL money comparison 2026
IPL vs PSL: Pakistan Super League's highest-paid cricketer earns less than IPL's uncapped player Prashant Veer