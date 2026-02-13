Planning for retirement? Avoid these 7 costly money mistakes many Indians make
Retirement may seem far away, but small financial mistakes today can create big problems later. From starting late and relying only on EPF to ignoring inflation and rising medical costs, many Indians unknowingly weaken their future security. Planning early, diversifying investments and building a realistic corpus can make retirement stress-free instead of financially challenging. The key is simple: prepare now so you don’t struggle later.
Starting Too Late
One of the biggest mistakes people make is postponing retirement planning. Many believe they can start investing seriously in their 40s. However, delaying even by 5–10 years can significantly reduce the power of compounding. Starting early allows small, consistent investments to grow into a substantial retirement corpus over time.
Depending Only On EPF
Many salaried employees assume their EPF savings will be enough after retirement. While EPF is a solid foundation, it may not be sufficient to handle inflation, medical expenses and lifestyle needs for 20–30 years after retirement. A diversified approach including mutual funds, NPS and other investments is important.
Ignoring Inflation
A common error is calculating retirement needs based on current expenses. Prices of essentials, healthcare and services rise every year. If monthly expenses are Rs 50,000 today, they could easily double or triple in 20–25 years. Ignoring inflation can lead to a serious shortfall later.
Relying Too Much On Fixed Deposits
Many retirees prefer fixed deposits because they feel safe. However, FD returns often struggle to beat inflation over the long term. Keeping all retirement savings in low-return instruments may reduce purchasing power over time. A balanced allocation is usually wiser.
Withdrawing Retirement Savings Early
Some people withdraw EPF or other long-term savings when changing jobs or during short-term financial stress. This breaks the compounding cycle and reduces the final retirement corpus significantly. Retirement funds should ideally remain untouched unless absolutely necessary.
Not Planning For Medical Expenses
Healthcare costs in India are rising rapidly. Many people underestimate how much they may need for hospitalisation, medicines and long-term treatment after retirement. Not having adequate health insurance or a medical fund can quickly drain savings.
Depending On Children For Support
In earlier generations, children were seen as retirement support. But lifestyles, migration and financial pressures have changed this reality. Depending entirely on children can create financial and emotional stress. Building independent financial security is always safer.
(images credit: Ai/Freepik)
