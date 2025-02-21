PM Awas Yojana: These 11 Things Hold Key To Eligibility; Hurry To Get Your Name On Waitlist
The government is conducting a free survey to include eligible families in the PM Awas Yojana. If you missed out previously, you can still get your name added to the waiting list before the survey ends on March 31, 2024. Contact your Panchayat or Block Office to get started.
Good News for Eligible Beneficiaries
If you qualify for the PM Awas Yojana but missed out, now is your chance! A survey is underway to add beneficiaries to the waiting list. Don’t miss out—get your name added now
Free Survey, No Cost Involved
The entire survey process is free of charge. Conducted by the Rural Housing Assistant or Panchayat Employment Worker at the Panchayat level, it’s designed to ensure no eligible family is left behind.
Survey Duration
The survey will run until March 31, 2024. Be sure to get your name added before it’s too late! Contact your Panchayat or Block Office to make sure you're included.
How to Get Your Name on the Waiting List
If you qualify but didn’t meet the initial criteria, don’t worry! You can still join the waiting list and qualify for the benefits. Reach out to your Panchayat or Block Office to complete the process.
Who is Eligible for the Housing Scheme?
The benefits will be available to everyone except the following groups:
1. Families with a Permanent House
2. Families Owning Motorized Vehicles
3. Families with Agricultural Equipment
4. Farmers with High Credit Limits on Kisan Cards
5. Families with Government Employees
6. Families with Non-Agricultural Businesses
7. Families Earning Over 15,000/Month
8. Families Paying Income Tax
9. Families Engaged in Business
10. Families with 2-5 Acres of Irrigated Land
11. Families with 5 Acres or More of Unirrigated Land
Don't Miss Out
If you don’t meet the above criteria, you're eligible! Make sure to add your name to the waiting list and get the benefits of the PM Awas Yojana.
