PM Fasal Bima Yojana: Last Chance! Update Aadhaar By Tonight Or Miss Out On….; Know Deadline, Process & Eligibility
Today, July 31, is the last day for farmers to update their Aadhaar under the PM Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY). Without Aadhaar eKYC, crop insurance claims will be considered invalid even if the premium is paid.
Last Day Alert! Aadhaar Update Deadline Ends Today
Today, July 31, is the final chance for farmers to update their Aadhaar under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) for the 2025 Kharif season. The government has made it clear that Aadhaar verification is a must to get any compensation for crop loss. Even if the premium has already been paid, farmers won’t be eligible unless eKYC is completed before midnight.
Premium Deducted? You’re Still Not Safe Without eKYC
Many farmers have noticed that the insurance premium has already been deducted from their bank accounts. But paying the premium is not enough. Without Aadhaar eKYC on the PMFBY portal, your insurance will be considered invalid. Banks and insurance companies have clarified that claims will be rejected unless Aadhaar is verified—no exceptions.
Aadhaar eKYC Must Be Done Today
If you haven’t updated your Aadhaar yet, act now. Visit your nearest bank, insurance company office, or Common Service Centre (CSC) immediately to complete the eKYC process. Without this verification, claims for any crop loss due to floods, droughts, hailstorms, or pests will be dismissed—even if all premiums were paid on time.
issed Crop Change Deadline? It Closed On July 29
Farmers had until July 29 to change their insured crop under PMFBY for the Kharif season. If you missed this window, no changes can be made now. The provision was especially helpful for those who altered their sowing due to unpredictable monsoon or price shifts. Going forward, crop claims will be accepted only for the crop registered before July 29.
What PMFBY Offers to Farmers
The Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, launched in 2016, aims to support farmers financially when natural calamities strike. With low premium rates—2 per cent for Kharif, 1.5 per cent for Rabi, and 5 per cent for commercial crops—the scheme offers wide coverage. It ensures that a bad crop season doesn't become a financial disaster for farmers.
Full Premium Waiver in Hill and North-East States
For farmers in Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and northeastern states, the scheme is even more beneficial. The government pays 100 per cent of the premium here, meaning farmers pay nothing from their pocket. This step ensures that those in remote or high-risk areas also get crop insurance without any financial burden.
How to Apply & Complete Verification Today
If you’ve not yet registered or completed eKYC, visit pmfby.gov.in right away. Click on “Farmer Corner” and then “Guest Farmer” to register using your crop, personal, and bank details. Alternatively, visit a nearby CSC or agri-office for offline application. Remember, today is the last day to do this—don’t miss the deadline.
