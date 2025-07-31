Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2939605https://zeenews.india.com/photos/business/pm-fasal-bima-yojana-last-chance-update-aadhaar-by-tonight-or-miss-out-on-know-deadline-process-eligibility-2939605
NewsPhotosPM Fasal Bima Yojana: Last Chance! Update Aadhaar By Tonight Or Miss Out On….; Know Deadline, Process & Eligibility
photoDetails

PM Fasal Bima Yojana: Last Chance! Update Aadhaar By Tonight Or Miss Out On….; Know Deadline, Process & Eligibility

Today, July 31, is the last day for farmers to update their Aadhaar under the PM Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY). Without Aadhaar eKYC, crop insurance claims will be considered invalid even if the premium is paid. 

 

Updated:Jul 31, 2025, 05:36 PM IST
Follow Us

Last Day Alert! Aadhaar Update Deadline Ends Today

1/7
Last Day Alert! Aadhaar Update Deadline Ends Today

Today, July 31, is the final chance for farmers to update their Aadhaar under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) for the 2025 Kharif season. The government has made it clear that Aadhaar verification is a must to get any compensation for crop loss. Even if the premium has already been paid, farmers won’t be eligible unless eKYC is completed before midnight.

 

Follow Us

Premium Deducted? You’re Still Not Safe Without eKYC

2/7
Premium Deducted? You’re Still Not Safe Without eKYC

Many farmers have noticed that the insurance premium has already been deducted from their bank accounts. But paying the premium is not enough. Without Aadhaar eKYC on the PMFBY portal, your insurance will be considered invalid. Banks and insurance companies have clarified that claims will be rejected unless Aadhaar is verified—no exceptions.

 

Follow Us

Aadhaar eKYC Must Be Done Today

3/7
Aadhaar eKYC Must Be Done Today

If you haven’t updated your Aadhaar yet, act now. Visit your nearest bank, insurance company office, or Common Service Centre (CSC) immediately to complete the eKYC process. Without this verification, claims for any crop loss due to floods, droughts, hailstorms, or pests will be dismissed—even if all premiums were paid on time.

 

Follow Us

issed Crop Change Deadline? It Closed On July 29

4/7
Missed Crop Change Deadline? It Closed On July 29

Farmers had until July 29 to change their insured crop under PMFBY for the Kharif season. If you missed this window, no changes can be made now. The provision was especially helpful for those who altered their sowing due to unpredictable monsoon or price shifts. Going forward, crop claims will be accepted only for the crop registered before July 29.

 

Follow Us

What PMFBY Offers to Farmers

5/7
What PMFBY Offers to Farmers

The Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, launched in 2016, aims to support farmers financially when natural calamities strike. With low premium rates—2 per cent for Kharif, 1.5 per cent for Rabi, and 5 per cent for commercial crops—the scheme offers wide coverage. It ensures that a bad crop season doesn't become a financial disaster for farmers.

 

Follow Us

Full Premium Waiver in Hill and North-East States

6/7
Full Premium Waiver in Hill and North-East States

For farmers in Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and northeastern states, the scheme is even more beneficial. The government pays 100 per cent of the premium here, meaning farmers pay nothing from their pocket. This step ensures that those in remote or high-risk areas also get crop insurance without any financial burden.

 

Follow Us

How to Apply & Complete Verification Today

7/7
How to Apply & Complete Verification Today

If you’ve not yet registered or completed eKYC, visit pmfby.gov.in right away. Click on “Farmer Corner” and then “Guest Farmer” to register using your crop, personal, and bank details. Alternatively, visit a nearby CSC or agri-office for offline application. Remember, today is the last day to do this—don’t miss the deadline.

(Images credit: Gemini AI)

Follow Us
PM Fasal Bima YojanaPMFBYPMFBY Aadhaar eKYCPMFBY July 31 Update
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon6
title
New Zealand Airport
Meet World's Only Airport With Railway Tracks - Same Runway For Train, Flights; Not In India, France Or USA But In...
camera icon8
title
August releases
August Theatrical Releases You Can’t Miss – Dhadak 2, War 2r & Yogi Adityanath's Biopic- Check Full List
camera icon8
title
IPL Coaches That May Resigned Or May Be Remove Before IPL 2026
Chandrakant Pandit Resigns as KKR Head Coach: 5 IPL Coaches Likely To Be Removed Or Resign Before IPL 2026 Auctions
camera icon10
title
India
Meet Z-10ME: China’s Apache Rival Now In Pakistani Hands - Can It Beat India's AH-64E Combat Helicopter?
camera icon8
title
India Vs England Test series
Gill's 'Grow Some Balls', Stokes- Jadeja Handshake Gate To Gambhir's Spat : 5 Spicy Moments That Redefined India Vs England Test Series
NEWS ON ONE CLICK