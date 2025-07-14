PM-KISAN 20th Installment: Are You Also Making These 5 Mistakes? 20th Installment Of Rs 2,000 May Be Impacted If...
PM Kisan Yojana: Though nothing official has been announced as yet, speculations are rife in the media that the 20th Instalment of Rs 2000 will be credited into the bank account of farmers soon.
PM-KISAN 20th Installment: Rs 2000 Likely To Be Credited Soon
Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme 20th Instalment: Even as Lakhs of farmers are for the 20th Instalment of PM-Kisan scheme, nothing official has been announced yet by the government. Eligible farmers are expected to get Rs 2,000 in their bank account soon under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme.
5 Reasons May Possibly Hamper Transfer Of PM KISAN Money
The instalments under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme gets delivered in the bank account of farmers which is linked with their Aadhaar card. There could be several reasons for payment failure. Here are 5 reasons that could hamper the transfer of PM KISAN 20th Installment money into your bank account.
PM KISAN: Are You Committing These 5 Mistakes
1. Name spelling error: While applying for PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana if you have entered wrong spelling of your name, there could be a documents mismatch.
2. If the address provided by you is wrong, you must correct it in your PM Kisan account.
3. If you have entered wrong Aadhaar details, your money could get stuck.
4. Don't provide the details of your name in Hindi, give details in English.
5. An incomplete e-KYC may also hamper transfer of PM Kisan Nidhi money. In order to get PM Kisan money, you must complete your e-KYC.
PM Kisan: Rs 6K Disbursed To Farmer's Account Annually
Under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, every year, annual cash transfer of Rs 6000 is disbursed to the farmers in three instalments. The first instalment is between April- July; second instalment is between August-November and the third instalment is between December-March.
PM-KISAN: 7 Mandatory information For Enrollment
Check Out 7 Mandatory information you are required to provide in order to enroll in PM Kisan scheme
1. Farmer’s / Spouse’s name
2. Farmer’s / Spouse’s date of birth
3. Bank account number
4. IFSC/ MICR Code
5. Mobile Number
6. Aadhaar Number
7.Other customer information as available in the passbook which is required for mandate registration
PM-KISAN Scheme For Only Small And Marginal Farmers' Families?
In the beginning when the PM-KISAN Scheme was launched (February, 2019), its benefits were admissible only to Small & marginal Farmers' families, with combined landholding upto 2 hectare. The Scheme was later on revised in June 2019 and extended to all farmer families irrespective of the size of their landholdings.
Who Are Excluded From The PM-KISAN Scheme?
Those excluded from the PM-KISAN include institutional land holders, farmer families holding constitutional posts, serving or retired officers and employees of State or Central government as well as Public Sector Undertakings and Government Autonomous bodies. Professionals like doctors, engineers and lawyers as well as retired pensioners with a monthly pension of over Rs 10,000 and those who paid income tax in the last assessment year are also not eligible for the benefits.
Trending Photos