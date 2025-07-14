PM-KISAN 20th Installment: Are You Also Making These 5 Mistakes? 20th Installment Of Rs 2,000 May Be Impacted If...

3 / 7

1. Name spelling error: While applying for PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana if you have entered wrong spelling of your name, there could be a documents mismatch.

2. If the address provided by you is wrong, you must correct it in your PM Kisan account.

3. If you have entered wrong Aadhaar details, your money could get stuck.

4. Don't provide the details of your name in Hindi, give details in English.

5. An incomplete e-KYC may also hamper transfer of PM Kisan Nidhi money. In order to get PM Kisan money, you must complete your e-KYC.