PM Kisan 20th Installment Expected Soon: 7 Mandatory Information You Must Provide In Order To Enroll In The Scheme
PM Kisan Yojana: Speculations are rife in the media that the government will release the 20th Instalment of Rs 2000 credited into the bank account of farmers soon, though there is no official word on the same.
PM-KISAN 20th Installment Expected Soon
Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme 20th Instalment: Lakhs of farmers waiting for the 20th Instalment of PM-Kisan scheme are expected to get Rs 2,000 in their bank account soon, though nothing official has been announced yet.
PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: 5 Major Points For Money Disbursal
To avail the benefits of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, farmers should keep these things in mind 5 major things
1. Keep your bank account linked with Aadhar card 2. Check your Aadhar seeding with bank account status 3.Keep your DBT option active in your Aadhaar seeded bank account 4. Complete your e-KYC 5. Check your Aadhaar seeding status under 'Know Your Status' module in PM Kisan Portal.
PM Kisan Samman Nidhi 20th Instalment: How To check your name in beneficiary list?
-Visit official PM KISAN website https://pmkisan.gov.in/ Portal
- You will see the map of India under Payment Success tab.
- On the right hand side, there will be a yellow coloured tab called "Dashboard"
- Click on Dashboard
- After clicking, you will be taken to a new page
- On the Village Dashboard tab, you will have to fill your complete details
- Select the state, district, Sub-District and Panchayat
- Then click on show button
- After this you can choose your details
- Click 'Get Report' button
- Now you can see your name in the Beneficiaries list
PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana 19th instalment in February
Previously, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi released the 19th instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) in February this year at an event in Bhihar by PM Modi. During the event over 9.8 crore farmers including 2.41 crore female farmers across the country were transferred the 19th instalment Installment of the PM-KISAN Scheme, receiving direct financial assistance exceeding Rs 22,000 crore through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).
PM Kisan Scheme For Farmers
The PM-KISAN scheme is a central sector scheme launched in February 2019 by the Hon’ble Prime Minister to supplement the financial needs of land-holding farmers. Under the scheme, a financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per year is transferred in three equal instalments, into the Aadhaar seeded bank accounts of farmers through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mode.
PM-KISAN: 7 Mandatory information For Enrollment
Check Out 7 Mandatory information you are required to provide in order to enroll in PM Kisan scheme
1. Farmer’s / Spouse’s name
2. Farmer’s / Spouse’s date of birth
3. Bank account number
4. IFSC/ MICR Code
5. Mobile Number
6. Aadhaar Number
7.Other customer information as available in the passbook which is required for mandate registration
PM-KISAN Exclusion
Those excluded from the PM-KISAN include institutional land holders, farmer families holding constitutional posts, serving or retired officers and employees of State or Central government as well as Public Sector Undetakings and Government Autonomous bodies. Professionals like doctors, engineers and lawyers as well as retired pensioners with a monthly pension of over Rs 10,000 and those who paid income tax in the last assessment year are also not eligible for the benefits.
Trending Photos