PM-KISAN 20th Installment: How Farmers Can Complete Aadhaar-Based OTP e-KYC To Receive Rs 2,000 In Their Bank Account – Check Eligibility, Docs Required
PM-KISAN Scheme KYC Status: The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme continues to serve as a crucial financial support system for crores of Indian farmers. Beneficiaries are now eagerly awaiting the 20th installment of the scheme, expected to be released by the end of June. Earlier this year, in February, the 19th installment was disbursed, transferring approximately Rs 22,000 crore directly into the bank accounts of 9.8 crore farmers.
What Is PM-Kisan Scheme
The scheme is launched by the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, the PM Kisan scheme provides Rs 6,000 annually to eligible farmers. This amount is disbursed in three equal installments of Rs 2,000 every four months, offering crucial financial support to small and marginal farmers.
PM Kisan 20th Installment: What If e-KYC Is Not Completed?
PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana Eligibility:
PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: Documents Required
To apply for the PM-KISAN Samman Nidhi Yojana, eligible farmers are required to submit several key documents. These include an Aadhaar Card, proof of citizenship, documents substantiating ownership of agricultural land, and details of their bank account.
These documents help verify eligibility and ensure that the financial assistance is directly transferred to the rightful beneficiaries without any delays.
PM Kisan 20th Installment: What To Do If Farmer Face Problem
For any assistance related to the PM-KISAN scheme, beneficiaries can contact the helpline numbers 155261 or 011-24300606. They can also reach out via email at pmkisan-ict@gov.in for support. Adding further, farmers seeking in-person help can visit their nearest Common Service Centre (CSC), State Seva Kendra, or consult their local agriculture extension officer for guidance near by your area.
PM-Kisan Scheme: Modes Of e-KYC For Farmers
Farmers whose mobile numbers are not linked with Aadhaar can visit their nearest Common Service Centres (CSCs) to complete the biometric-based e-KYC process. The PM-KISAN scheme offers multiple methods for completing e-KYC, including OTP-based e-KYC, face authentication-based e-KYC, and biometric-based e-KYC, ensuring flexibility and accessibility for all eligible beneficiaries.
The government strongly urges all eligible farmers to complete their e-KYC at the earliest to ensure timely receipt of PM-KISAN benefits without any delays.
How Farmers Can Complete adhaar-Based OTP e-KYC To Receive 20th Installment
Step 1: Go to the official PM-KISAN portal.
Step 2: On the homepage, navigate to the ‘Farmers Corner’ section and click on the ‘e-KYC’ link.
Step 3: Enter your Aadhaar number in the designated field.
Step 4: Submit the OTP sent to your Aadhaar-linked mobile number for verification.
Step 5: After successful OTP verification, your e-KYC will be updated in the PM-KISAN database.
Trending Photos