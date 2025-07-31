PM Kisan 20th Installment Release Date Officially Announced; Millions Of Farmers To Get Rs 2K In Their Bank Account On...
The release date of 20th installment of PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi has been officially announced. Millions of farmers, waiting for Rs 2,000 to be credited into their bank account will get the good news this week. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the installment from Varanasi during an event. Union agriculture minister Shri Shivraj Singh has chaired a high-level meeting to review preparations.
PM KISAN 20th Instalment: It's Official, PM Modi To Disburse Money In Aug
Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme 20th Instalment: Lakhs of farmers waiting for the 20th Instalment of PM-Kisan scheme have a great news. The farmers will get Rs 2,000 in their bank account this week itself. Government has officially announced the release date of the 20th Instalment of PM Kisan.
PM KISAN 20th Instalment Official Release Date
PM Modi will release the 20th installment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana to more than 9.8 crore farmers across the country during this program on August 2.
PM KISAN 20th Instalment: Rs 2K To Be Transferred To Each Eligible Farmer
The Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare in an official release has said that the next (20th) installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) scheme will be released on August 2 at an event in Varanasi by PM Modi. A high-level meeting was held today under the chairmanship of Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare and Rural Development, Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan, to review the preparations for the event, which will be led by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in Varanasi, and to ensure that the benefit reaches the maximum number of farmers.
PM KISAN Scheme: Rs 3.69 Lakh Crore Transferred So Far through 19 installments
Since the launch of the PM KISAN scheme in 2019, Rs 3.69 lakh crore has been transferred to farmers’ accounts through 19 installments. In the 20th installment, Rs 20,500 crore will be transferred to 9.7 crore farmers.
PM Kisan: keep these 5 major things in mind
To avail the benefits of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, farmers should keep these 5 major things in mind
1. Keep your bank account linked with Aadhar card 2. Check your Aadhar seeding with bank account status 3.Keep your DBT option active in your Aadhaar seeded bank account 4. Complete your e-KYC 5. Check your Aadhaar seeding status under 'Know Your Status' module in PM Kisan Portal.
PM Kisan Samman Nidhi 20th Instalment: How To check your name in beneficiary list?
-Visit official PM KISAN website https://pmkisan.gov.in/ Portal
- You will see the map of India under Payment Success tab.
- On the right hand side, there will be a yellow coloured tab called "Dashboard"
- Click on Dashboard
- After clicking, you will be taken to a new page
- On the Village Dashboard tab, you will have to fill your complete details
- Select the state, district, Sub-District and Panchayat
- Then click on show button
- After this you can choose your details
- Click 'Get Report' button
- Now you can see your name in the Beneficiaries list
PM-KISAN 19th Instalment
The 19th instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) was released in February this year at an event in Bhihar by PM Modi. During the event over 9.8 crore farmers including 2.41 crore female farmers across the country were transferred the 19th instalment Installment of the PM-KISAN Scheme, receiving direct financial assistance exceeding Rs 22,000 crore through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).
PM-KISAN Launched In 2019
The PM-KISAN scheme is a central sector scheme launched in February 2019 by the Prime Minister to supplement the financial needs of land-holding farmers. Under the scheme, a financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per year is transferred in three equal instalments, into the Aadhaar seeded bank accounts of farmers through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mode.
PM-KISAN Exclusions
Those excluded from the PM-KISAN include institutional land holders, farmer families holding constitutional posts, serving or retired officers and employees of State or Central government as well as Public Sector Undetakings and Government Autonomous bodies. Professionals like doctors, engineers and lawyers as well as retired pensioners with a monthly pension of over Rs 10,000 and those who paid income tax in the last assessment year are also not eligible for the benefits.
Trending Photos