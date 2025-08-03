PM Kisan 20th Instalment Not Credited? Follow These Steps To Resolve The Issue

6 / 7

If your installment is delayed or not received, you can file a complaint:

Call the PM Kisan helpline at 011-24300606 or 155261.

Use the toll-free number 1800-115-526.

Send an email to pmkisan-ict@gov.in or pmkisan-funds@gov.in.

File an online grievance on the official website by entering your Aadhaar, bank account, or mobile number.