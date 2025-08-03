PM Kisan 20th Instalment Not Credited? Follow These Steps To Resolve The Issue
The 20th installment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, involving over Rs 20,500 crore, was released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with each eligible farmer receiving Rs 2,000 directly in their bank accounts. Farmers who haven’t received their payment should verify if they have completed mandatory e-KYC, land seeding, and Aadhaar-based verification. Beneficiary status can be checked online using Aadhaar, bank account, or mobile number. Complaints can be lodged via helpline, email, or online grievance portal. The scheme provides Rs 6,000 annually in three installments of Rs 2,000 each, credited directly to farmers’ bank accounts every four months.
Release of the 20th Installment
Prime Minister Narendra Modi released over Rs 20,500 crore under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi 20th installment at an event in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. Each eligible farmer received Rs 2,000 directly in their bank account as part of this scheme.
What to Do if You Have Not Received the Installment
If you have applied but haven’t received your installment yet, do not worry. Delays may occur due to various reasons, and there are steps you can take to resolve the issue and receive your payment.
Mandatory Criteria for Receiving Benefits
The Ministry of Agriculture has made land seeding mandatory along with Aadhaar-based payment and e-KYC (electronic Know Your Customer). Farmers who have not completed these steps have had their benefits stopped. Once they fulfill the requirements, installments will be released along with any pending payments.
Completing e-KYC
e-KYC is compulsory for all registered PM Kisan farmers. You can complete e-KYC in three simple ways:
OTP-based e-KYC
Biometric e-KYC
Facial authentication
Check Your Beneficiary Status Online
To see if your payment has been credited or if you are listed as a beneficiary, follow these steps:
Visit the official PM Kisan website.
Click on the “Beneficiary Status” section.
Enter your Aadhaar number, bank account number, or mobile number.
Click “Get Data” to view your status.
How to Register a Complaint
If your installment is delayed or not received, you can file a complaint:
Call the PM Kisan helpline at 011-24300606 or 155261.
Use the toll-free number 1800-115-526.
Send an email to pmkisan-ict@gov.in or pmkisan-funds@gov.in.
File an online grievance on the official website by entering your Aadhaar, bank account, or mobile number.
Scheme Payment Schedule
Under the PM-Kisan scheme, eligible farmers receive Rs 2,000 every four months, totaling Rs 6,000 annually across three installments:
April to July
August to November
December to March Payments are transferred directly to the farmers’ bank accounts.
