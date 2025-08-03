Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2940798https://zeenews.india.com/photos/business/pm-kisan-20th-instalment-not-credited-follow-these-steps-to-resolve-the-issue-2940798
NewsPhotosPM Kisan 20th Instalment Not Credited? Follow These Steps To Resolve The Issue
photoDetails

PM Kisan 20th Instalment Not Credited? Follow These Steps To Resolve The Issue

The 20th installment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, involving over Rs 20,500 crore, was released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with each eligible farmer receiving Rs 2,000 directly in their bank accounts. Farmers who haven’t received their payment should verify if they have completed mandatory e-KYC, land seeding, and Aadhaar-based verification. Beneficiary status can be checked online using Aadhaar, bank account, or mobile number. Complaints can be lodged via helpline, email, or online grievance portal. The scheme provides Rs 6,000 annually in three installments of Rs 2,000 each, credited directly to farmers’ bank accounts every four months.

 

Updated:Aug 03, 2025, 01:38 PM IST
Follow Us

Release of the 20th Installment

1/7
Release of the 20th Installment

Prime Minister Narendra Modi released over Rs 20,500 crore under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi 20th installment at an event in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. Each eligible farmer received Rs 2,000 directly in their bank account as part of this scheme.

 

Follow Us

What to Do if You Have Not Received the Installment

2/7
What to Do if You Have Not Received the Installment

If you have applied but haven’t received your installment yet, do not worry. Delays may occur due to various reasons, and there are steps you can take to resolve the issue and receive your payment.

Follow Us

Mandatory Criteria for Receiving Benefits

3/7
Mandatory Criteria for Receiving Benefits

The Ministry of Agriculture has made land seeding mandatory along with Aadhaar-based payment and e-KYC (electronic Know Your Customer). Farmers who have not completed these steps have had their benefits stopped. Once they fulfill the requirements, installments will be released along with any pending payments.

 

Follow Us

Completing e-KYC

4/7
Completing e-KYC

e-KYC is compulsory for all registered PM Kisan farmers. You can complete e-KYC in three simple ways:

OTP-based e-KYC

Biometric e-KYC

Facial authentication

Follow Us

Check Your Beneficiary Status Online

5/7
Check Your Beneficiary Status Online

To see if your payment has been credited or if you are listed as a beneficiary, follow these steps:

Visit the official PM Kisan website.

Click on the “Beneficiary Status” section.

Enter your Aadhaar number, bank account number, or mobile number.

Click “Get Data” to view your status.

Follow Us

How to Register a Complaint

6/7
How to Register a Complaint

If your installment is delayed or not received, you can file a complaint:

Call the PM Kisan helpline at 011-24300606 or 155261.

Use the toll-free number 1800-115-526.

Send an email to pmkisan-ict@gov.in or pmkisan-funds@gov.in.

File an online grievance on the official website by entering your Aadhaar, bank account, or mobile number.

Follow Us

Scheme Payment Schedule

7/7
Scheme Payment Schedule

Under the PM-Kisan scheme, eligible farmers receive Rs 2,000 every four months, totaling Rs 6,000 annually across three installments:

April to July

August to November

December to March Payments are transferred directly to the farmers’ bank accounts.

 

Follow Us
PM KisanNarendra ModiPM Kisan Samman Nidhi 20th installment
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
Sunday Watchlist
Chill Sunday Watchlist: Top OTT Picks Including Aap Jaisa Koi, Weak Hero Class 1 And More
camera icon8
title
GenZ
Layoff Alert: 8 Smart & Simple Money Moves Every Gen Z Should Make After Losing Job
camera icon10
title
GenZ
Sara Ali Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday & More: Who Are Gen Z’s B-Town Celebs Dating?
camera icon8
title
Gen Z
Apple iOS 18.6 Is Live: 8 Hidden Settings Gen Z Should Change Right Now To Boost Your iPhone
camera icon8
title
Lucknow Super Giants
4 Players Lucknow Super Giants Might Release Before IPL 2026 Auction: Mayank Yadav, Akash Deep And...
NEWS ON ONE CLICK