PM-KISAN 20th Instalment: Will Rs 2,000 Be Credited Into Farmer's Bank Account Today? Check Reasons Behind Media Buzz
Although there has been no official confirmation regarding the same yet, speculations are rife in the media that PM Modi may release the 20th installment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana to more than 9.8 crore farmers across at an event in Bihar on July 18.
Is PM KISAN 20th Instalment Coming Today?
Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme 20th Instalment: Lakhs of farmers waiting for the 20th Instalment of PM-Kisan scheme are expected to get Rs 2,000 in their bank account on Friday (18 July 2025), media reports have said. Although there has been no official confirmation regarding the same yet.
Buzz around PM KISAN 20th Instalment
In the wake of the upcoming Bihar assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a tour of Bihar this week. As per media reports, the Prime Minister may address a big public meeting in Motihari (East Champaran) on July 18. Speculations are rife in the media that PM Modi may release the 20th installment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana to more than 9.8 crore farmers across the country during this program on July 18.
PM Kisan: keep these 5 major things in mind
To avail the benefits of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, farmers should keep these 5 major things in mind
1. Keep your bank account linked with Aadhar card 2. Check your Aadhar seeding with bank account status 3.Keep your DBT option active in your Aadhaar seeded bank account 4. Complete your e-KYC 5. Check your Aadhaar seeding status under 'Know Your Status' module in PM Kisan Portal.
PM Kisan Samman Nidhi 20th Instalment: How To check your name in beneficiary list?
-Visit official PM KISAN website https://pmkisan.gov.in/ Portal
- You will see the map of India under Payment Success tab.
- On the right hand side, there will be a yellow coloured tab called "Dashboard"
- Click on Dashboard
- After clicking, you will be taken to a new page
- On the Village Dashboard tab, you will have to fill your complete details
- Select the state, district, Sub-District and Panchayat
- Then click on show button
- After this you can choose your details
- Click 'Get Report' button
- Now you can see your name in the Beneficiaries list
PM-KISAN 19th Instalment
The 19th instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) was released in February this year at an event in Bhihar by PM Modi. During the event over 9.8 crore farmers including 2.41 crore female farmers across the country were transferred the 19th instalment Installment of the PM-KISAN Scheme, receiving direct financial assistance exceeding Rs 22,000 crore through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).
PM-KISAN Launched In 2019
The PM-KISAN scheme is a central sector scheme launched in February 2019 by the Prime Minister to supplement the financial needs of land-holding farmers. Under the scheme, a financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per year is transferred in three equal instalments, into the Aadhaar seeded bank accounts of farmers through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mode.
PM-KISAN Exclusions
Those excluded from the PM-KISAN include institutional land holders, farmer families holding constitutional posts, serving or retired officers and employees of State or Central government as well as Public Sector Undetakings and Government Autonomous bodies. Professionals like doctors, engineers and lawyers as well as retired pensioners with a monthly pension of over Rs 10,000 and those who paid income tax in the last assessment year are also not eligible for the benefits.
