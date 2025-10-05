PM Kisan 21st Installment Before Diwali 2025: Eligibility, e-KYC, And Why Some Farmers May Miss Rs 2,000 Payout

photoDetails

english

2968347

The government is set to release the 21st Rs 2,000 installment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme before Diwali 2025, benefiting millions of farmers. However, not all beneficiaries will receive the payout. Those with incomplete e-KYC, unlinked Aadhaar-bank accounts, or incorrect banking details may face delays or exclusion. Some farmers in flood-hit states like Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand have already received early payments. Farmers are urged to verify their beneficiary status and update their information on pmkisan.gov.in or through Common Service Centers (CSCs) to ensure smooth crediting of funds ahead of the festive season.