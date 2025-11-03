Advertisement
PM Kisan 21st Installment: Check 2019 Cut Off Date; No Money For THESE Farmers For 5 Years
PM Kisan 21st Installment: Check 2019 Cut Off Date; No Money For THESE Farmers For 5 Years

Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme 21st Instalment: While farmers are eagerly waiting for the next installment of Rs 2,000, some farmers are not eligible to get money in their account. The reason? Find out.

 

Updated:Nov 03, 2025, 10:42 AM IST
PM-KISAN scheme

PM-KISAN scheme

The PM-KISAN scheme is a central sector scheme launched in February 2019 by the Prime Minister to supplement the financial needs of land-holding farmers. Under the scheme, a financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per year is transferred in three equal instalments, into the Aadhaar seeded bank accounts of farmers through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mode.

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi 21st Installment: How To check your name in beneficiary list?

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi 21st Installment: How To check your name in beneficiary list?

-Visit official PM KISAN website https://pmkisan.gov.in/ Portal

- You will see the map of India under Payment Success tab.

- On the right hand side, there will be a yellow coloured tab called "Dashboard"

- Click on Dashboard

- After clicking, you will be taken to a new page

- On the Village Dashboard tab, you will have to fill your complete details

- Select the state, district, Sub-District and Panchayat

- Then click on show button

- After this you can choose your details

- Click 'Get Report' button

- Now you can see your name in the Beneficiaries list

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: Key Points

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: Key Points

To avail the benefits of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, farmers should keep these things in mind 5 major things

1. Keep your bank account linked with Aadhar card  2. Check your Aadhar seeding with bank account status  3.Keep your DBT option active in your Aadhaar seeded bank account  4. Complete your e-KYC  5. Check your Aadhaar seeding status under 'Know Your Status' module in PM Kisan Portal.

PM KISAN 21st Installment: Farmer Ineligibility

PM KISAN 21st Installment: Farmer Ineligibility

(i) Farmers who acquired land ownership after 01-02-2019,

(ii) Cases where more than one family member is receiving benefits (e.g., both husband and wife, an adult member and minor, etc.).

The benefits for such cases have been temporarily withheld till physical verification is completed.

PM KISAN 21st Installment: Important Notice

PM KISAN 21st Installment: Important Notice

In the official PM Kisan Website, it has been mentioned that the Department has identified certain suspected cases that may fall under the exclusion criteria outlined in the PM-KISAN scheme guidelines. The benefits for such cases have been temporarily withheld till physical verification is completed. Farmers are requested to check their eligibility status on Know Your Status (KYS) of PM KISAN website/ mobile app or Kisan eMitra chatbot for further details.

PM KISAN 21st Installment: No Money For THESE Farmers

PM KISAN 21st Installment: No Money For THESE Farmers

However, among the prominent eligibility criteria for getting PM KISAN money, it must be noted that farmers who acquired cultivable land after February 1, 2019, are not eligible. Such farmers however, are not eligible only first five years.

PM KISAN 21st Installment: When Will Money Be Credited?

PM KISAN 21st Installment: When Will Money Be Credited?

Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme 21st Instalment: Lakhs of farmers are waiting for the 21st Instalment of PM-Kisan scheme, are expecting the government to disburse money in their account soon. Though there is no official confirmation on the same, it is widely expected that the government might credit the much needed money soon.

