PM Kisan 21st Installment: Has Govt Removed 35 Lakh Farmers From Beneficiary List? Is Your Name There? Find Out
The PM-Kisan 21st instalment: Lakhs of farmers are eagerly waiting to receive the next installment of Rs 2,000 in their bank accounts.
Even as there is no official word on the disbursal of 21st installment of PM-Kisan money, several media reports are pouring in that names of lakhs of farmers have been removed from the PM-Kisan beneficiary list.
Reports in several media have quoted that the government has removed names of over 35 lakh farmers from the PM-Kisan beneficiaries list nationwide.
PM Kisan Samman Nidhi 21st Installment: Reassessment Of Farmers
The removal of the names of 35 lakh farmers from PM-Kisan beneficiaries list is pending review and assessment of their eligibility. Reports say that the farmers will have to re-apply for PM-Kisan scheme necessary documents either via online mode or at Meeseva centres.
PM Kisan Samman Nidhi 21st Installment Important Notice
Meanwhile, in the official PM Kisan website an Important Note is being displayed. It says, the Department has identified certain suspected cases that may fall under the exclusion criteria outlined in the PM-KISAN scheme guidelines. These include, for example:
(i) Farmers who acquired land ownership after 01-02-2019, (ii) Cases where more than one family member is receiving benefits (e.g., both husband and wife, an adult member and minor, etc.). The benefits for such cases have been temporarily withheld till physical verification is completed.
Farmers are requested to check their eligibility status on Know Your Status (KYS) of PM KISAN website/ mobile app or Kisan eMitra chatbot for further details.
PM Kisan Samman Nidhi 21st Installment: How To check your name in beneficiary list?
-Visit official PM KISAN website https://pmkisan.gov.in/ Portal
- You will see the map of India under Payment Success tab.
- On the right hand side, there will be a yellow coloured tab called "Dashboard"
- Click on Dashboard
- After clicking, you will be taken to a new page
- On the Village Dashboard tab, you will have to fill your complete details
- Select the state, district, Sub-District and Panchayat
- Then click on show button
- After this you can choose your details
- Click 'Get Report' button
- Now you can see your name in the Beneficiaries list
PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: Key Points
To avail the benefits of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, farmers should keep these things in mind 5 major things
1. Keep your bank account linked with Aadhar card 2. Check your Aadhar seeding with bank account status 3.Keep your DBT option active in your Aadhaar seeded bank account 4. Complete your e-KYC 5. Check your Aadhaar seeding status under 'Know Your Status' module in PM Kisan Portal.
PM-KISAN scheme
The PM-KISAN scheme is a central sector scheme launched in February 2019 by the Prime Minister to supplement the financial needs of land-holding farmers. Under the scheme, a financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per year is transferred in three equal instalments, into the Aadhaar seeded bank accounts of farmers through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mode.
