PM Kisan 21st Installment: Has Govt Removed 35 Lakh Farmers From Beneficiary List? Is Your Name There? Find Out

Meanwhile, in the official PM Kisan website an Important Note is being displayed. It says, the Department has identified certain suspected cases that may fall under the exclusion criteria outlined in the PM-KISAN scheme guidelines. These include, for example:

(i) Farmers who acquired land ownership after 01-02-2019, (ii) Cases where more than one family member is receiving benefits (e.g., both husband and wife, an adult member and minor, etc.). The benefits for such cases have been temporarily withheld till physical verification is completed.

Farmers are requested to check their eligibility status on Know Your Status (KYS) of PM KISAN website/ mobile app or Kisan eMitra chatbot for further details.