PM-KISAN 21st Instalment: Rs 2,000 Be Credited Into Farmer's Bank Account Today; Check Your Name In Beneficiary List Here
PM-KISAN 21st Instalment: The wait is over! PM Modi will release Rs 2000 in the bank account of eligible farmers today.
PM-KISAN 21st Instalment Coming Today
Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme 21st Instalment: Lakhs of farmers waiting for the 21st Instalment of PM-Kisan scheme will get Rs 2,000 in their bank account on Wednesday (19 November 2025).
PM-KISAN 21st Instalment: PM Modi To Release Amount
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the 21st installment of PM-KISAN on 19 November 2025 in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. eKYC is MANDATORY for PMKISAN Registered Farmers. OTP Based eKYC is available on PMKISAN Portal or nearest CSC centres may be contacted for Biometric based eKYC, said the official PM KISAN Website.
PM Kisan: keep these 5 major things in mind
To avail the benefits of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, farmers should keep these 5 major things in mind
1. Keep your bank account linked with Aadhar card 2. Check your Aadhar seeding with bank account status 3.Keep your DBT option active in your Aadhaar seeded bank account 4. Complete your e-KYC 5. Check your Aadhaar seeding status under 'Know Your Status' module in PM Kisan Portal.
PM Kisan Samman Nidhi 21st Instalment: How To check your name in beneficiary list?
-Visit official PM KISAN website https://pmkisan.gov.in/ Portal
- You will see the map of India under Payment Success tab.
- On the right hand side, there will be a yellow coloured tab called "Dashboard"
- Click on Dashboard
- After clicking, you will be taken to a new page
- On the Village Dashboard tab, you will have to fill your complete details
- Select the state, district, Sub-District and Panchayat
- Then click on show button
- After this you can choose your details
- Click 'Get Report' button
- Now you can see your name in the Beneficiaries list
PM-KISAN 20th Instalment
Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the 20th instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme on 2nd August 2025 from Varanasi. In this instalment, over 9.7 crore farmers across the country received direct financial assistance of approximately Rs 20,500 crore through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).
PM-KISAN Launched In 2019
The PM-KISAN scheme is a central sector scheme launched in February 2019 by the Prime Minister to supplement the financial needs of land-holding farmers. Under the scheme, a financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per year is transferred in three equal instalments, into the Aadhaar seeded bank accounts of farmers through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mode.
