PM Kisan 21st Instalment: Rs 2,000 Not Credited Yet? Know Why, What to Do & How to Check Beneficiary Status
PM Kisan 21st Installment Released
The government has released the much-awaited 21st instalment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, and Rs 2,000 has already been credited into the bank accounts of many farmers. However, a large number of beneficiaries are still waiting for their payment. Despite being eligible, some farmers have not received the latest instalment, raising questions about what went wrong.
What the PM Kisan Scheme Actually Offers
The PM Kisan scheme, launched in 2019, provides financial support of Rs 6,000 per year to eligible farmers. This amount is paid in three instalments of Rs 2,000 each and is directly transferred to their bank accounts. Payments are issued during the April–July, August–November, and December–March cycles. With millions of farmers enrolled, it is considered the world’s largest direct benefit transfer (DBT) scheme.
Why Fewer Farmers Got the 21st Installment
Compared to the 20th instalment, nearly 70 lakh fewer farmers received the 21st payment. In the previous cycle, the government transferred Rs 20,500 crore to about 9.7 crore farmers. This time, the overall beneficiary numbers dropped significantly, which has caught the attention of many.
The Reason Behind the Drop in Beneficiary Count
The fall in beneficiary numbers is mainly due to the government’s strict verification drive. The aim was to ensure that only genuine and eligible farmers continue receiving PM Kisan benefits. As part of this process, duplicate entries, ineligible landholders, and those with incomplete details were filtered out. After verification, the number of beneficiaries reduced by nearly seven million, saving the government roughly Rs 2,500 crore.
Who Is Eligible for the 21st PM Kisan Installment?
To receive the 21st instalment, a farmer must be an Indian citizen and must own cultivable land in their name. Only small and marginal farmers qualify for the payment. Those receiving pensions of Rs 10,000 or more per month, income tax filers, and institutional landholders are not eligible under the scheme. Any mismatch in these criteria can lead to payment delays or rejections.
Common Reasons Why Rs 2,000 Has Not Been Credited
If the instalment hasn’t reached your account, several issues may be responsible. The most common reasons include incomplete e-KYC, a bank account not linked with Aadhaar, incorrect IFSC code or account details, and mismatches between the name in Aadhaar and the bank account. Once these errors are corrected, the pending amount is usually released in the next payment cycle.
How to Check Your PM Kisan Beneficiary Status
Farmers can easily check whether their instalment has been processed or kept on hold through the official PM Kisan portal. By visiting pmkisan.gov.in and selecting the “Know Your Status” option under the Farmers Corner section, beneficiaries can enter their details and view the current status of their payment.
How to Complete PM Kisan e-KYC
e-KYC is now mandatory for all PM Kisan beneficiaries. It can be completed in three ways: an OTP-based e-KYC on the official website, a biometric authentication at Common Service Centres (CSCs) or State Seva Kendras, or through face authentication using the PM Kisan mobile app. Completing e-KYC ensures your payments are not stopped or delayed.
What to Do If Your PM Kisan Money Is Still Missing
If your payment is still not credited, help is available. You can contact the PM Kisan Helpline at 1800-115-526, or call 155261 or 011-23381092 for quick assistance. You can also write to the official email address pmkisan-ict@gov.in explaining your issue. These channels can help resolve payment-related problems and guide you on the next steps.
