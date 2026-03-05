PM-Kisan 22nd installment: 5 reasons why your name may be removed from beneficiary list; check details

3 / 7

Here are 5 reasons why your name could be removed from PM Kisan beneficiary list

1. Incomplete e-KYC may lead to removal of your beneficiary account

2. Land records not linked or mismatch in ownership

3. If your Aadhaar is not linked with your bank account

4. If you are an Income tax payers and you are wrongly claiming benefits

5. If government finds duplicate entries within the same family