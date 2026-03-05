PM-Kisan 22nd installment: 5 reasons why your name may be removed from beneficiary list; check details
PM-Kisan 22nd Instalment
Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme 22nd Instalment: Farmers waiting for the 22nd Instalment of PM-Kisan scheme are expected to get Rs 2,000 in their bank account between March-April.
PM-Kisan beneficiary
Even as there is no official word on the disbursal of 22nd installment of PM-Kisan money, several media reports are pouring in that names of lakhs of farmers have been removed from the PM-Kisan beneficiary list.
PM Kisan beneficiary list name removal
Here are 5 reasons why your name could be removed from PM Kisan beneficiary list
1. Incomplete e-KYC may lead to removal of your beneficiary account
2. Land records not linked or mismatch in ownership
3. If your Aadhaar is not linked with your bank account
4. If you are an Income tax payers and you are wrongly claiming benefits
5. If government finds duplicate entries within the same family
PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: Key Points
To avail the benefits of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, farmers should keep these things in mind 5 major things
1. Keep your bank account linked with Aadhar card 2. Check your Aadhar seeding with bank account status 3.Keep your DBT option active in your Aadhaar seeded bank account 4. Complete your e-KYC 5. Check your Aadhaar seeding status under 'Know Your Status' module in PM Kisan Portal.
PM Kisan Samman Nidhi 22nd Instalment: How To check your name in beneficiary list?
-Visit official PM KISAN website https://pmkisan.gov.in/ Portal
- You will see the map of India under Payment Success tab.
- On the right hand side, there will be a yellow coloured tab called "Dashboard"
- Click on Dashboard
- After clicking, you will be taken to a new page
- On the Village Dashboard tab, you will have to fill your complete details
- Select the state, district, Sub-District and Panchayat
- Then click on show button
- After this you can choose your details
- Click 'Get Report' button
- Now you can see your name in the Beneficiaries list
PM Kisan money
PM Narendra Modi in November 2025 released the 21st instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu. In this instalment, over 9.7 crore farmers across the country received direct financial assistance of approximately Rs 20,500 crore through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).
PM Kisan scheme
The PM-KISAN scheme is a central sector scheme launched in February 2019 by the Prime Minister to supplement the financial needs of land-holding farmers. Under the scheme, a financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per year is transferred in three equal instalments, into the Aadhaar seeded bank accounts of farmers through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mode.
