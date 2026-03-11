PM KISAN 22nd installment date announced OFFICIALLY! PM Modi to credit Rs 2,000 in farmers' account on..., check your name in beneficiary list
As lakhs of farmers are awaiting the disbursal of Rs 2,000 under PM KISAN scheme, the day as finally come! Government has officially announced the date of 22nd installment of PM KISAN scheme. Find out.
PM KISAN 22nd installment date announced by govt
"The Hon’ble Prime Minister will release the 22nd installment of the PM-KISAN on 13th March 2026 from Guwahati, Assam. eKYC is MANDATORY for PMKISAN Registered Farmers. OTP Based eKYC is available on PMKISAN Portal or nearest CSC centres may be contacted for Biometric based eKYC," the PM Kisan official website has announced.
PM Kisan scheme
The PM-KISAN scheme is a central sector scheme launched in February 2019 by the Prime Minister to supplement the financial needs of land-holding farmers. Under the scheme, a financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per year is transferred in three equal instalments, into the Aadhaar seeded bank accounts of farmers through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mode.
PM Kisan 21st instalment money credited in November 2025
PM Narendra Modi in November 2025 released the 21st instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu. In this instalment, over 9.7 crore farmers across the country received direct financial assistance of approximately Rs 20,500 crore through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).
PM Kisan Samman Nidhi 22nd Instalment: Check Your Name In Beneficiary List
-Visit official PM KISAN website https://pmkisan.gov.in/ Portal
- You will see the map of India under Payment Success tab.
- On the right hand side, there will be a yellow coloured tab called "Dashboard"
- Click on Dashboard
- After clicking, you will be taken to a new page
- On the Village Dashboard tab, you will have to fill your complete details
- Select the state, district, Sub-District and Panchayat
- Then click on show button
- After this you can choose your details
- Click 'Get Report' button
- Now you can see your name in the Beneficiaries list
Process to check PM-Kisan payment status
In order to track your installment-credit status you can follow these steps
- Visit PM-Kisan portal
- Click ‘Beneficiary Status’
- Enter your Aadhaar number, bank account details or mobile number
- Click ‘Get Data’
- You can now check your installment payment status
PM Kisan: 5 major things to consider
To avail the benefits of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, farmers should keep these things in mind 5 major things
1. Keep your bank account linked with Aadhar card 2. Check your Aadhar seeding with bank account status 3.Keep your DBT option active in your Aadhaar seeded bank account 4. Complete your e-KYC 5. Check your Aadhaar seeding status under 'Know Your Status' module in PM Kisan Portal.
