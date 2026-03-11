Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3025723https://zeenews.india.com/photos/business/pm-kisan-22nd-installment-date-announced-officially-pm-modi-to-credit-rs-2000-in-farmers-account-on-check-your-name-in-beneficiary-list-3025723
NewsPhotosPM KISAN 22nd installment date announced OFFICIALLY! PM Modi to credit Rs 2,000 in farmers' account on..., check your name in beneficiary list
photoDetails

PM KISAN 22nd installment date announced OFFICIALLY! PM Modi to credit Rs 2,000 in farmers' account on..., check your name in beneficiary list

As lakhs of farmers are awaiting the disbursal of Rs 2,000 under PM KISAN scheme, the day as finally come! Government has officially announced the date of  22nd installment of PM KISAN scheme. Find out.

Updated:Mar 11, 2026, 08:36 AM IST
Follow Us

PM KISAN 22nd installment date announced by govt

1/6
PM KISAN 22nd installment date announced by govt

"The Hon’ble Prime Minister will release the 22nd installment of the PM-KISAN on 13th March 2026 from Guwahati, Assam. eKYC is MANDATORY for PMKISAN Registered Farmers. OTP Based eKYC is available on PMKISAN Portal or nearest CSC centres may be contacted for Biometric based eKYC," the PM Kisan official website has announced.

Follow Us

PM Kisan scheme

2/6
PM Kisan scheme

The PM-KISAN scheme is a central sector scheme launched in February 2019 by the Prime Minister to supplement the financial needs of land-holding farmers. Under the scheme, a financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per year is transferred in three equal instalments, into the Aadhaar seeded bank accounts of farmers through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mode.

Follow Us

PM Kisan 21st instalment money credited in November 2025

3/6
PM Kisan 21st instalment money credited in November 2025

PM Narendra Modi in November 2025 released the 21st instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu. In this instalment, over 9.7 crore farmers across the country received direct financial assistance of approximately Rs 20,500 crore through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

Follow Us

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi 22nd Instalment: Check Your Name In Beneficiary List

4/6
PM Kisan Samman Nidhi 22nd Instalment: Check Your Name In Beneficiary List

-Visit official PM KISAN website https://pmkisan.gov.in/ Portal

- You will see the map of India under Payment Success tab.

- On the right hand side, there will be a yellow coloured tab called "Dashboard"

- Click on Dashboard

- After clicking, you will be taken to a new page

- On the Village Dashboard tab, you will have to fill your complete details

- Select the state, district, Sub-District and Panchayat

- Then click on show button

- After this you can choose your details

- Click 'Get Report' button

- Now you can see your name in the Beneficiaries list

Follow Us

Process to check PM-Kisan payment status

5/6
Process to check PM-Kisan payment status

In order to track your installment-credit status you can follow these steps

- Visit PM-Kisan portal

- Click ‘Beneficiary Status’

- Enter your Aadhaar number, bank account details or mobile number

- Click ‘Get Data’

- You can now check your installment payment status

Follow Us

PM Kisan: 5 major things to consider

6/6
PM Kisan: 5 major things to consider

To avail the benefits of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, farmers should keep these things in mind 5 major things

1. Keep your bank account linked with Aadhar card  2. Check your Aadhar seeding with bank account status  3.Keep your DBT option active in your Aadhaar seeded bank account  4. Complete your e-KYC  5. Check your Aadhaar seeding status under 'Know Your Status' module in PM Kisan Portal.

Follow Us
PM KisanAADHAAR
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
Amritsar to Attari train
India's 3 most scenic last train lines that offer beautiful views at cheapest price | Check Route, Ticket Prices, Timings
camera icon6
title
missiles
World’s largest missile manufacturer revealed — It’s Not the US, China, Iran or North Korea
camera icon8
title
Parthiban
Who is Parthiban? Filmmaker-actor sparks outrage after saying Trisha should’ve skipped wedding with Vijay, asked her to ‘sit at home’ — Full controversy explained
camera icon7
title
frane selak
World’s Luckiest Man: Cheated death 7 times, won Rs 8,36,77,100 lottery; Not from India, US, Israel or Iran, he was from…
camera icon7
title
PM Kisan
PM KISAN 22nd installment to be credited on March 13? PM Modi's Assam visit creates buzz