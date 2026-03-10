PM KISAN 22nd installment to be credited on March 13? PM Modi's Assam visit creates buzz
Speculations are rife in the media that PM-KISAN 22nd Installment may be credited on 13 March. Although nothing officially has been announced yet, PM Modi's visit to Assam on 13 March has led to buzz around PM-KISAN 22nd Installment disbursal.
Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme 22nd Instalment: Lakhs of farmers waiting for the 22nd Instalment of PM-Kisan scheme may get Rs 2,000 in their bank account on 13 March 2026, media reports have said.
Although there has been no official confirmation regarding the same yet, the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Assam as increased anticipation on PM Kisan money disbursal.
Speculations are rife in the media that PM Modi may release the 22nd installment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana to more than 9.8 crore farmers across the country during his visit to Assam on 13 March.
PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana
To avail the benefits of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, farmers should keep these things in mind 5 major things 1. Keep your bank account linked with Aadhar card 2. Check your Aadhar seeding with bank account status 3.Keep your DBT option active in your Aadhaar seeded bank account 4. Complete your e-KYC 5. Check your Aadhaar seeding status under 'Know Your Status' module in PM Kisan Portal.
PM Kisan Samman Nidhi 22nd Instalment: How To Check Your Name In Beneficiary List?
-Visit official PM KISAN website https://pmkisan.gov.in/ Portal
- You will see the map of India under Payment Success tab.
- On the right hand side, there will be a yellow coloured tab called "Dashboard"
- Click on Dashboard
- After clicking, you will be taken to a new page
- On the Village Dashboard tab, you will have to fill your complete details
- Select the state, district, Sub-District and Panchayat
- Then click on show button
- After this you can choose your details
- Click 'Get Report' button
- Now you can see your name in the Beneficiaries list
PM Kisan 21st instalment money
PM Narendra Modi in November 2025 released the 21st instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu. In this instalment, over 9.7 crore farmers across the country received direct financial assistance of approximately Rs 20,500 crore through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).
PM Kisan scheme
The PM-KISAN scheme is a central sector scheme launched in February 2019 by the Prime Minister to supplement the financial needs of land-holding farmers. Under the scheme, a financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per year is transferred in three equal instalments, into the Aadhaar seeded bank accounts of farmers through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mode.
