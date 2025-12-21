PM Kisan 22nd Installment Update: When Will Rs 2,000 Be Credited? Check Eligibility, Beneficiary List & Status
The central government provides financial support to farmers under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, offering Rs 6,000 annually in three installments of Rs 2,000 each through direct bank transfer. So far, 21 installments have been released, with the latest tranche disbursed by Narendra Modi in November.
What Is PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme?
To support farmers and boost their income, the central government runs the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. Under this scheme, eligible farmers receive Rs 6,000 per year, transferred directly to their bank accounts through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). The amount is paid in three equal installments of Rs 2,000 each.
How Many Installments Have Been Released So Far?
So far, the government has released 21 installments under the PM Kisan scheme. On November 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the 21st installment in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, transferring Rs 18,000 crore to more than 9 crore farmers. In total, over Rs 4 lakh crore has been disbursed since the scheme began.
How Much Money Do Farmers Get Under PM Kisan?
Eligible farmers receive Rs 2,000 every four months, adding up to Rs 6,000 annually. The three installment periods are:
April–July
August–November
December–March
The amount is credited directly to the farmer’s bank account linked with Aadhaar.
When Will PM Kisan 22nd Installment Be Released?
According to media reports, the 22nd installment of PM Kisan is expected to be released in February 2026. However, no official date has been announced yet. Farmers are advised to regularly check updates on the official PM Kisan portal and complete all mandatory formalities to avoid delays.
Who Is Eligible For PM Kisan Scheme?
To receive benefits under the PM Kisan scheme, a farmer must:
- Be an Indian citizen
- Own cultivable land
- Be a small or marginal farmer
- Not be an institutional landholder
- Not have filed income tax
- Not be a retired person receiving a pension of Rs 10,000 or more per month
PM Kisan e-KYC Is Mandatory
To receive any installment, e-KYC is compulsory. As per the official website:
- OTP-based e-KYC can be done on the PM Kisan portal
- Biometric-based e-KYC can be completed at nearest CSC centres
Without e-KYC, installments may get stuck or cancelled.
How To Check Name In PM Kisan Beneficiary List
Follow these simple steps:
- Visit pmkisan.gov.in
- Click on ‘Beneficiary List’
- Select State, District, Sub-district, Block, and Village
- Click ‘Get Report’
The beneficiary list will appear on the screen. For help, farmers can call 155261 or 011-24300606.
How To Apply For PM Kisan Samman Nidhi
Farmers who haven’t applied yet can follow these steps:
- Visit pmkisan.gov.in
- Click on ‘New Farmer Registration’
- Enter Aadhaar number and captcha
- Fill in the required details and submit the form
- Save and take a printout for future reference
