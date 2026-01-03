Advertisement
NewsPhotosPM-Kisan 22nd Installment: Why Some Farmers May Get Rs 4,000 Instead Of Rs 2,000 And What You Must Do To Qualify
PM-Kisan 22nd Installment: Why Some Farmers May Get Rs 4,000 Instead Of Rs 2,000 And What You Must Do To Qualify

Millions of farmers enrolled under the PM‑Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana are waiting for the next payout. The upcoming 22nd installment has sparked interest because some beneficiaries may receive Rs 4,000 at one go, instead of the usual Rs 2,000.

 

Updated:Jan 03, 2026, 01:30 PM IST
What Is PM-Kisan and How the Scheme Works

1/7
What Is PM-Kisan and How the Scheme Works

PM-Kisan is a central government scheme that provides Rs 6,000 per year to eligible farmer families. The amount is paid in three equal installments of Rs 2,000 each, directly into bank accounts through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system.

So far, the government has successfully released 21 installments, benefiting crores of farmers across the country.

What’s Special About the 22nd Installment

2/7
What’s Special About the 22nd Installment

The 22nd installment is expected to follow the regular pattern of Rs 2,000. However, recent updates suggest that some farmers may receive double the amount, making this installment financially significant for many households.

This has led to confusion, but the reason behind the Rs 4,000 payout is straightforward.

Why Some Farmers May Receive Rs 4,000 Instead of Rs 2,000

3/7
Why Some Farmers May Receive Rs 4,000 Instead of Rs 2,000

Farmers who missed the previous (21st) installment due to issues like:

Incomplete e-KYC

Unverified land records

Aadhaar not linked with bank account

may receive both the pending Rs 2,000 and the 22nd installment ₹2,000 together. This results in a one-time payment of Rs 4,000.

Who Will Be Eligible for the Combined Payment

4/7
Who Will Be Eligible for the Combined Payment

Only those farmers who:

Are already approved beneficiaries

Have now completed e-KYC

Have corrected land or Aadhaar details

will be eligible for the combined payout. Farmers who already received the 21st installment will get only Rs 2,000 in the 22nd round.

When Is the 22nd Installment Likely to Be Released?

5/7
When Is the 22nd Installment Likely to Be Released?

While there is no official date yet, past trends suggest the 22nd installment could be released in February 2026, roughly four months after the previous payment.

The final date will be announced by the government on the official PM-Kisan portal.

What Farmers Should Do Right Now

6/7
What Farmers Should Do Right Now

To avoid missing the payment, farmers should immediately:

Complete e-KYC

Ensure Aadhaar is linked with their bank account

Verify land ownership details

Check beneficiary status online

Failure to complete these steps may lead to payment delays or cancellation.

Key Takeaway for Farmers

7/7
Key Takeaway for Farmers

The PM-Kisan scheme continues to be a crucial source of income support. While Rs 2,000 is the standard installment, farmers with pending dues may benefit from a Rs 4,000 credit in the 22nd installment — but only if all documents are updated.

Staying alert and completing formalities on time is the best way to ensure uninterrupted payments.

22nd PM-KISAN InstalmentPM-KISANPM Modi
