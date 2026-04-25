PM Kisan 23rd installment: Finish these steps now to avoid missing Rs 2,000

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Farmers must complete e-KYC and update their mobile number and bank details to receive the PM Kisan 23rd installment without delay. The government has made verification mandatory, and even small errors can block payments. Ensuring correct Aadhaar linkage and accurate information is essential. Taking these simple steps in advance will help farmers receive their Rs 2,000 installment smoothly and on time without any issues.