PM Kisan 23rd installment: Finish these steps now to avoid missing Rs 2,000
Farmers must complete e-KYC and update their mobile number and bank details to receive the PM Kisan 23rd installment without delay. The government has made verification mandatory, and even small errors can block payments. Ensuring correct Aadhaar linkage and accurate information is essential. Taking these simple steps in advance will help farmers receive their Rs 2,000 installment smoothly and on time without any issues.
What Is PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme?
The PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme provides financial support to eligible farmers across India. Under this scheme, farmers receive Rs 6,000 every year, paid in three equal installments directly into their bank accounts.
Why The 23rd Installment Matters
The upcoming 23rd installment is important for farmers who depend on this money for daily expenses and farming needs. Missing this payment can create financial stress, especially during key agricultural periods.
e-KYC: Mandatory Step You Cannot Skip
The government has made e-KYC compulsory for all beneficiaries. If this step is not completed, the ₹2,000 installment will not be credited to the farmer’s account.
How To Complete e-KYC Easily
Farmers can complete e-KYC through multiple methods:
OTP-based verification on the official PM Kisan website Biometric verification at Common Service Centres Face authentication using the mobile app
Importance Of Updating Mobile Number
An active and updated mobile number is necessary for receiving OTPs and completing verification. If the number linked with Aadhaar is incorrect or inactive, farmers may face issues.
Common Mistakes That Can Block Payment
Many farmers miss their installment due to small errors such as:
Incomplete e-KYC Aadhaar not linked properly Incorrect bank account details Mismatch in personal information
What Farmers Should Do Now To Get Rs 2,000 On Time
Farmers should immediately:
Complete their e-KYC Ensure mobile number is updated Verify Aadhaar and bank details
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