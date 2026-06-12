PM Kisan 23rd instalment: When will Rs 2,000 be credited in farmers' bank account? Expected date can be...

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The OTP-based e-KYC can be done by following the below mentioned steps

Step 1: Go to the official PM-KISAN portal.

Step 2: On the homepage, navigate to the ‘Farmers Corner’ section and click on the ‘e-KYC’ link.

Step 3: Enter your Aadhaar number in the designated field.

Step 4: Submit the OTP sent to your Aadhaar-linked mobile number for verification.

Step 5: After successful OTP verification, your e-KYC will be updated in the PM-KISAN database.

Meanwhile, farmers whose mobile numbers are not linked with Aadhaar may visit the nearest Common Service Centres (CSCs)and get the biometric-based e-KYC process done.