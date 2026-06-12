PM Kisan 23rd instalment: When will Rs 2,000 be credited in farmers' bank account? Expected date can be...
Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme 23rd Instalment: Farmers are eagerly waiting for the 23rd Instalment of PM-Kisan scheme. The payout benefits of PM-KISAN scheme, which is Rs 6,000, is given in three equal instalments.
PM Kisan 23rd instalment: When will Rs 2,000 be credited?
Though nothing official has been announced yet, the 23rd PM Kisan instalment is expected to be released around June end or by July. The expectations are based on previous patterns when PM Kisan installments were released.
PM Kisan 22nd instalment
PM Narendra Modi on 13 March 2026 released the 22nd installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme in Guwahati, Assam. With the press of a button Rs 2,000 is being credited to each beneficiary farmers' account. In this instalment, over 9.7 crore farmers across the country received direct financial assistance of approximately Rs 20,500 crore through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).
PM-KISAN scheme for farmers
The PM-KISAN scheme is a central sector scheme launched in February 2019 by the Prime Minister to supplement the financial needs of land-holding farmers. Under the scheme, a financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per year is transferred in three equal instalments, into the Aadhaar seeded bank accounts of farmers through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mode.
Eligibility Criteria to Enroll under PM-KISAN
All landholding farmers' families, who have cultivable land holdings in their names, are eligible to get benefits under the scheme. Mandatory information required to enroll in the scheme:
- Farmer’s / Spouse’s name - Farmer’s / Spouse’s date of birth - Bank account number - IFSC/ MICR Code - Mobile (contact) Number - Aadhaar Number - Other customer information, available in the passbook, may be required for mandate registration.
PM-KISAN scheme e-KYC
The government has made it mandatory for all eligible farmers to complete their e-KYC at the earliest to ensure timely receipt of PM-KISAN disbursement. The PM-KISAN scheme offers multiple methods for completing e-KYC, including OTP-based e-KYC, face authentication-based e-KYC, and biometric-based e-KYC.
PM-KISAN scheme OTP-based e-KYC
The OTP-based e-KYC can be done by following the below mentioned steps
Step 1: Go to the official PM-KISAN portal.
Step 2: On the homepage, navigate to the ‘Farmers Corner’ section and click on the ‘e-KYC’ link.
Step 3: Enter your Aadhaar number in the designated field.
Step 4: Submit the OTP sent to your Aadhaar-linked mobile number for verification.
Step 5: After successful OTP verification, your e-KYC will be updated in the PM-KISAN database.
Meanwhile, farmers whose mobile numbers are not linked with Aadhaar may visit the nearest Common Service Centres (CSCs)and get the biometric-based e-KYC process done.
PM Kisan Samman Nidhi 23rd Instalment: How To check your name in beneficiary list?
-Visit official PM KISAN website https://pmkisan.gov.in/ Portal
- You will see the map of India under Payment Success tab.
- On the right hand side, there will be a yellow coloured tab called "Dashboard"
- Click on Dashboard
- After clicking, you will be taken to a new page
- On the Village Dashboard tab, you will have to fill your complete details
- Select the state, district, Sub-District and Panchayat
- Then click on show button
- After this you can choose your details
- Click 'Get Report' button
- Now you can see your name in the Beneficiaries list
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