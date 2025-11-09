PM Kisan Alert: Aadhaar-Based e-KYC Is Mandatory For 21st Instalment — Here’s How To Do It
The PM-Kisan 21st instalment is expected soon, and to receive the next Rs 2,000 payment without delay, farmers must ensure their details are updated. e-KYC is mandatory, and Aadhaar must be linked with the bank account.
PM Kisan 21st Instalment Coming Soon
The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) Yojana is back in discussion as the 21st instalment is expected soon. Under this scheme, Rs 2,000 is transferred directly to eligible farmers' bank accounts. With the next instalment likely around November 2025, farmers must ensure their documents and details are updated to avoid payment delays.
Why Updating Details Is Important
Launched in 2019, PM-KISAN has benefited over 9.7 crore farmers across India. The 20th instalment was released on August 2. To receive the upcoming payment smoothly, farmers must ensure their e-KYC, bank details, and land records are correct and verified on the PM-Kisan portal.
What You Must Do Before the 21st Instalment
Before the next Rs 2,000 instalment arrives, make sure you:
- Complete e-KYC (mandatory)
- Link Aadhaar with your bank account
- Verify land ownership records on the PM-Kisan portal
- Update bank account details if changed
Keeping these details updated helps avoid payment failure or delay.
Why e-KYC Is Mandatory
The government has made e-KYC compulsory for all PM-KISAN beneficiaries. As per the official website:
“eKYC is MANDATORY for PMKISAN Registered Farmers.” You can complete it online using Aadhaar-based OTP, or visit your nearest CSC center for biometric e-KYC. Without e-KYC, no payment will be released.
Who May Not Receive the Instalment?
Certain farmers may not receive the upcoming instalment if their details do not meet the eligibility rules under the PM-KISAN scheme. For instance, farmers who became landowners after February 1, 2019 may not qualify. Similarly, if more than one member from the same family is registered for the benefit, the payment may be put on hold until verification is completed. In some cases, the instalment may also be delayed if the farmer’s personal, banking, or land records are still under verification. To avoid such issues, farmers are advised to check their eligibility and update details through the ‘Know Your Status’ option on the PM-KISAN portal.
How to Complete OTP-Based e-KYC Online
Follow these steps:
- Visit the official website: pmkisan.gov.in
- Click on ‘e-KYC’ at the top-right of the page.
- Enter your Aadhaar number.
- Enter the OTP sent to your Aadhaar-linked mobile number.
- Once verified, e-KYC will be marked as complete.
How to Complete Face Authentication e-KYC
- Download PM-KISAN Mobile App and Aadhaar Face RD app.
- Login using your registered mobile number.
- Go to Beneficiary Status → If e-KYC shows pending, tap ‘e-KYC’.
- Enter your Aadhaar number and allow face scan.
- Once scanned successfully, your e-KYC will be completed.
What If Your Status Shows Pending?
If your PM-Kisan status shows “Pending”, it means some details still need verification. You may need to:
- Link Aadhaar with bank account
- Correct name mismatch in Aadhaar/PAN/bank details
Update land records on the PM-KISAN portal Visit pmkisan.gov.in to check your status and complete the required steps to receive your next instalment without delay.
