PM-Kisan Name And Aadhaar Name Mismatch May Jeopardize Your Money Credit; Here's How To Rectify It Online And Offline
PM-KISAN 20th Installment: In order to avail the benefits of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, eligible farmers have to keep in mind a host of mandatory check-list --correct Aadhaar name is one of them.
PM-KISAN 20th Installment: Rs 2000 To Be Credited Soon
Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme 20th Instalment update: The 20th Instalment of PM-Kisan scheme is expected to be disbursed soon into bank accounts of eligible farmers though nothing official has been announced yet. Eligible farmers are expected to get Rs 2,000 in their bank account soon under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme.
PM-KISAN 20th Installment: Aadhaar Requirement
In order to be eligible as a beneficiary, and get the monetary credit into your account, farmers have to make sure that PM Kisan name is ditto as the name mentioned on Aadhaar. Any mismatch in names on Aadhaar Card and PM Kisan can thwart crediting of funds into your account.
PM-KISAN 20th Installment: Name correction as per the Aadhaar
Users can do the face-authentication through the mobile App or Bio-Authentication-based ekyc through CSC centers for name correction as per the Aadhaar.
PM-Kisan Name And Aadhaar Name Mismatch? Online Rectification Process
Incase you also face mismatch in your PM-Kisan Name and Aadhaar Name, you can try the following process
Visit https://pmkisan.gov.in
Click on ‘Farmer Corner’
Go To ‘Updation of Self Registered Farmer’
Enter your Aadhaar number, captcha, and select the correct option
Now feed in or match your name exactly as it appears on Aadhaar
Press the submit button
PM-Kisan Name And Aadhaar Name Mismatch? Offline Rectification Process
Alternatively, you can also visit your nearest Common Service Centre or Agriculture Department office with your relevant documents such as your Aadhaar card, Land records, Bank passbook and rectify your name mismatch via Offline mode.
PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: 5 Major Points For Money Disbursal
To avail the benefits of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, farmers should keep these things in mind 5 major things
1. Keep your bank account linked with Aadhar card 2. Check your Aadhar seeding with bank account status 3.Keep your DBT option active in your Aadhaar seeded bank account 4. Complete your e-KYC 5. Check your Aadhaar seeding status under 'Know Your Status' module in PM Kisan Portal.
PM Kisan Samman Nidhi 20th Instalment: How To check your name in beneficiary list?
-Visit official PM KISAN website https://pmkisan.gov.in/ Portal
- You will see the map of India under Payment Success tab.
- On the right hand side, there will be a yellow coloured tab called "Dashboard"
- Click on Dashboard
- After clicking, you will be taken to a new page
- On the Village Dashboard tab, you will have to fill your complete details
- Select the state, district, Sub-District and Panchayat
- Then click on show button
- After this you can choose your details
- Click 'Get Report' button
- Now you can see your name in the Beneficiaries list
PM Kisan Scheme For Farmers
The PM-KISAN scheme is a central sector scheme launched in February 2019 by the Hon’ble Prime Minister to supplement the financial needs of land-holding farmers. Under the scheme, a financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per year is transferred in three equal instalments, into the Aadhaar seeded bank accounts of farmers through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mode.
