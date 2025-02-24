PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: 19th Installment Not Credited Yet? Check Reasons And Follow Steps To Receive Rs 2,000 In Your Account

photoDetails

english

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi 19th Installment: PM Modi released the 19th instalment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana on Monday and inaugurated various development projects, dedicating them to the nation from Bhagalpur in Bihar. PM Modi has transferred Rs 22,000 crore to the bank accounts of 9.8 crore farmers under 19th installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme.

So far, more than Rs. 3.46 lakh crore have been disbursed to more than 11 crore farmer families in the country through 18 instalments. If you haven't received the Rs 2,000 in your account, farmers must complete e-KYC.