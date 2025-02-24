PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: 19th Installment Not Credited Yet? Check Reasons And Follow Steps To Receive Rs 2,000 In Your Account
PM Kisan Samman Nidhi 19th Installment: PM Modi released the 19th instalment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana on Monday and inaugurated various development projects, dedicating them to the nation from Bhagalpur in Bihar. PM Modi has transferred Rs 22,000 crore to the bank accounts of 9.8 crore farmers under 19th installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme.
So far, more than Rs. 3.46 lakh crore have been disbursed to more than 11 crore farmer families in the country through 18 instalments. If you haven't received the Rs 2,000 in your account, farmers must complete e-KYC.
PM Kisan Samman Nidhi 19th Installment – Eligibility
The PM-KISAN scheme is open to all landholding farmer families with cultivable land in their names. However, certain categories are excluded, including pensioners receiving more than Rs 10,000 per month and individuals who pay income tax.
PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi 19th Installment – Funds Transfer
Under the scheme, funds are directly credited to beneficiaries' bank accounts. State governments and UT administrations ensure only eligible farmers receive the payment as per the scheme's guidelines.
PM Kisan 19th Installment Not Credited? - Check Reasons
Farmers who have not completed e-KYC, lack land verification, or haven’t linked Aadhaar with their bank accounts may face difficulties in receiving the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi 19th Installment. Ensuring these requirements are met is crucial for a smooth disbursement process which is crucial for farmers.
PM-Kisan 19th Installment: Complete e-KYC To Receive Rs 2000 In Your Bank Account
-OTP-based eKYC via PM-Kisan portal or mobile app
-Biometric eKYC at Common Service Centres (CSCs) and State Seva Kendras (SSKs)
-Face authentication eKYC through the PM-Kisan Mobile App.
PM-Kisan 19th Installment – Payment
The eligible farmers receive Rs 6,000 annually in three equal installments of Rs 2,000 each. The financial support helps farmers purchase essential agricultural inputs like seeds, fertilizers, and pesticides.
PM-Kisan 19th Installment: How To Check Your Name In Beneficiary List?
Step 1: Visit pmkisan.gov.in
Step 2: Click ‘Farmers Corner’ on the homepage
Step 3: Select ‘Beneficiary Status’ and enter state, district, and village details
Step 4: Click ‘Get Report’ to check your name
Step 5: If missing, update details or contact the helpline at 155261, 1800115526 (toll-free), 011-23381092, or email pmkisan-ict@gov.in
PM Kisan Samman Nidhi 19th Installment: Who Is Ineligible
Exclusions Include:
-Institutional landholders -Serving/former Ministers, MPs, MLAs, and Mayors -Government employees (except Group D/Multi-Tasking Staff) -Retired pensioners receiving Rs10,000 or more per month -Income tax payers in the previous assessment year.
