Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2863610https://zeenews.india.com/photos/business/pm-kisan-samman-nidhi-yojana-19th-installment-not-credited-yet-check-reasons-and-follow-steps-to-receive-rs-2000-in-your-account-2863610
NewsPhotosPM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: 19th Installment Not Credited Yet? Check Reasons And Follow Steps To Receive Rs 2,000 In Your Account PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: 19th Installment Not Credited Yet? Check Reasons And Follow Steps To Receive Rs 2,000 In Your Account
photoDetails

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: 19th Installment Not Credited Yet? Check Reasons And Follow Steps To Receive Rs 2,000 In Your Account

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi 19th Installment: PM Modi released the 19th instalment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana on Monday and inaugurated various development projects, dedicating them to the nation from Bhagalpur in Bihar. PM Modi has transferred Rs 22,000 crore to the bank accounts of 9.8 crore farmers under 19th installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme.

So far, more than Rs. 3.46 lakh crore have been disbursed to more than 11 crore farmer families in the country through 18 instalments. If you haven't received the Rs 2,000 in your account, farmers must complete e-KYC.  

 

Updated:Feb 24, 2025, 04:59 PM IST
Follow Us

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi 19th Installment – Eligibility

1/7
PM Kisan Samman Nidhi 19th Installment – Eligibility

The PM-KISAN scheme is open to all landholding farmer families with cultivable land in their names. However, certain categories are excluded, including pensioners receiving more than Rs 10,000 per month and individuals who pay income tax.  

 

Follow Us

PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi 19th Installment – Funds Transfer

2/7
PM Kisan Samman Nidhi 19th Installment

Under the scheme, funds are directly credited to beneficiaries' bank accounts. State governments and UT administrations ensure only eligible farmers receive the payment as per the scheme's guidelines.    

Follow Us

PM Kisan 19th Installment Not Credited? - Check Reasons

3/7
PM Kisan Samman Nidhi 19th Installment

Farmers who have not completed e-KYC, lack land verification, or haven’t linked Aadhaar with their bank accounts may face difficulties in receiving the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi 19th Installment. Ensuring these requirements are met is crucial for a smooth disbursement process which is crucial for farmers.   

 

Follow Us

PM-Kisan 19th Installment: Complete e-KYC To Receive Rs 2000 In Your Bank Account

4/7
PM Kisan Samman Nidhi 19th Installment

-OTP-based eKYC via PM-Kisan portal or mobile app

-Biometric eKYC at Common Service Centres (CSCs) and State Seva Kendras (SSKs)

-Face authentication eKYC through the PM-Kisan Mobile App. 

 

Follow Us

PM-Kisan 19th Installment – Payment

5/7
PM Kisan Samman Nidhi 19th Installment

The eligible farmers receive Rs 6,000 annually in three equal installments of Rs 2,000 each. The financial support helps farmers purchase essential agricultural inputs like seeds, fertilizers, and pesticides.   

Follow Us

PM-Kisan 19th Installment: How To Check Your Name In Beneficiary List?

6/7
PM Kisan Samman Nidhi 19th Installment

Step 1: Visit pmkisan.gov.in

Step 2: Click ‘Farmers Corner’ on the homepage

Step 3: Select ‘Beneficiary Status’ and enter state, district, and village details

Step 4: Click ‘Get Report’ to check your name

Step 5: If missing, update details or contact the helpline at 155261, 1800115526 (toll-free), 011-23381092, or email pmkisan-ict@gov.in  

Follow Us

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi 19th Installment: Who Is Ineligible

7/7
PM Kisan Samman Nidhi 19th Installment

Exclusions Include:

-Institutional landholders -Serving/former Ministers, MPs, MLAs, and Mayors -Government employees (except Group D/Multi-Tasking Staff) -Retired pensioners receiving Rs10,000 or more per month -Income tax payers in the previous assessment year.   

 

Follow Us
PM Kisan Samman Nidhi YojanaPM Kisan 19th InstallmentPM Kisan EligibilityPM Kisan e-KYCPM Kisan Beneficiary List
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
Virat Kohli
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Virat Kohli Breaks Sachin Tendulkar's Record, Becomes Fastest Player To Hit...
camera icon7
title
7 Underrated Sci-Fi Films
Weekend Watchlist: 7 Gripping Sci-Fi Films That Will Blow Your Mind!
camera icon6
title
Largest crypto hack
World's BIGGEST Crypto Heist: Hackers Execute Rs 13,000 Crore Ethereum Wallet Attack–All You Need To Know
camera icon14
title
Maha Shivratri 2025
Maha Shivratri 2025: Discover The 12 Jyotirlingas Of Lord Shiva And Their Significance
camera icon9
title
Entertainment
Post-Match Chill: 7 Bollywood Movies To Watch After India Vs Pakistan Showdown – ICC Champions Trophy 2025
NEWS ON ONE CLICK