PM-Kisan Scheme 19th Installment Update: How To Check Your Name In Beneficiary List And Steps To Complete e-KYC For Payment?
PM-Kisan Scheme 19th Installment Update: How To Check Your Name In Beneficiary List And Steps To Complete e-KYC For Payment?

PM-Kisan Scheme 19th Installment Update: The Central Government will release the 19th installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme on Monday, February 24, for eligible farmers. The PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme was launched in February 2019. The  centrally funded scheme provides direct financial assistance to landholding farmer families. The funds will be disbursed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bhagalpur, Bihar, as indicated on the official PM-Kisan website. So far, over 110 million farmers have benefited from 18 installments.   

Updated:Feb 24, 2025, 02:46 PM IST
PM-Kisan 19th Installment – Eligibility

PM-Kisan 19th Installment – Eligibility

The PM-KISAN scheme is open to all landholding farmer families with cultivable land in their names. However, certain categories are excluded, including pensioners receiving more than ₹10,000 per month and individuals who pay income tax. 

PM-Kisan: Who Won’t Receive 19th Installment?

PM-Kisan 19th Installment

Farmers who have not completed e-KYC, lack land verification, or haven’t linked Aadhaar with their bank accounts may face difficulties in receiving government benefits. Ensuring these requirements are met is crucial for a smooth disbursement process.  

PM-Kisan 19th Installment – Funds Transfer

PM-Kisan 19th Installment

Under the scheme, funds are directly credited to beneficiaries' bank accounts. State governments and UT administrations ensure only eligible farmers receive the payment as per the scheme's guidelines.  

PM-Kisan 19th Installment: How To Complete e-KYC For Payment?

Farmers can verify their eKYC using:

-OTP-based eKYC via PM-Kisan portal or mobile app -Biometric eKYC at Common Service Centres (CSCs) and State Seva Kendras (SSKs) -Face authentication eKYC through the PM-Kisan Mobile App 

PM-Kisan: Who Is Ineligible

Exclusions Include:

-Institutional landholders -Serving/former Ministers, MPs, MLAs, and Mayors -Government employees (except Group D/Multi-Tasking Staff) -Retired pensioners receiving Rs10,000 or more per month -Income tax payers in the previous assessment year 

PM-Kisan 19th Installment – Payment Details

PM-Kisan

The eligible farmers receive Rs 6,000 annually in three equal installments of Rs 2,000 each. The financial support helps farmers purchase essential agricultural inputs like seeds, fertilizers, and pesticides. 

 

PM-Kisan 19th Installment: How to Check Your Name in the Beneficiary List?

PM-Kisan 19th Installment

Step 1: Visit pmkisan.gov.in

Step 2: Click ‘Farmers Corner’ on the homepage

Step 3: Select ‘Beneficiary Status’ and enter state, district, and village details

Step 4: Click ‘Get Report’ to check your name

Step 5: If missing, update details or contact the helpline at 155261, 1800115526 (toll-free), 011-23381092, or email pmkisan-ict@gov.in

 

PM-Kisan 19th Installment: How To Surrender PM-Kisan Benefits?

PM-Kisan 19th Installment

Step 1: Visit pmkisan.gov.in

Step 2: Click ‘Voluntary Surrender of PM-KISAN Benefits’

Step 3:Enter registration number, captcha, and request OTP

Step 4: Authenticate via OTP and confirm surrender

Step 5: Once surrendered, benefits stop, and reapplication is not allowed.  

PM-KISANPM-Kisan Scheme 19th InstallmentPM-Kisan PaymentPM-KISAN EligibilityPM-Kisan e-KYC
