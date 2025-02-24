PM-Kisan Scheme 19th Installment Update: How To Check Your Name In Beneficiary List And Steps To Complete e-KYC For Payment?

photoDetails

PM-Kisan Scheme 19th Installment Update: The Central Government will release the 19th installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme on Monday, February 24, for eligible farmers. The PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme was launched in February 2019. The centrally funded scheme provides direct financial assistance to landholding farmer families. The funds will be disbursed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bhagalpur, Bihar, as indicated on the official PM-Kisan website. So far, over 110 million farmers have benefited from 18 installments.