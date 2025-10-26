PM-Kisan Scheme: 21st Rs 2,000 Payment for 8.5 Crore Farmers Likely By November 10
The government is preparing to release the 21st installment of the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana in early November 2025, offering Rs 2,000 to eligible farmers under its income support scheme. Beneficiaries must complete e-KYC, update land and bank details, and ensure their Aadhaar is linked to receive payments on time. The Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) will credit funds directly into farmers’ bank accounts. Farmers can check their payment status on pmkisan.gov.in using their Aadhaar or bank number. Those who miss verification deadlines may face payment delays in this round.
What Is PM-Kisan Scheme?
The PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana provides income support of Rs 6,000 every year to eligible small and marginal farmers. The amount is paid in three installments of Rs 2,000 each, directly credited to farmers’ bank accounts through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system. The goal is to ensure financial stability for farmers and boost agricultural growth across India.
21st Installment — Expected Date
The 21st installment of PM-Kisan is expected to be released in early November 2025, just before Diwali. However, the official confirmation date will be announced by the government soon. Earlier installments have usually been credited between the first and second week of November.
Who Is Eligible for PM-Kisan Benefits?
To receive the next installment, farmers must:
Own cultivable land in their name
Complete e-KYC on the official website
Link their Aadhaar number with their bank account
Have updated land and bank details Those failing to complete e-KYC or with mismatched bank data may miss out on payments.
How to Check PM-Kisan Payment Status
Farmers can easily track their payment using the steps below:
Visit the official website — pmkisan.gov.in
Click on “Beneficiary Status” under the “Farmers Corner” tab
Enter your Aadhaar, mobile number, or bank account number
Click ‘Get Data’ to see the payment and installment status
Why Some Farmers Didn’t Get Paid Earlier
Several beneficiaries missed the 20th installment due to incomplete verification, incorrect Aadhaar linking, or pending KYC updates. Farmers are urged to correct such details before the new installment release to ensure timely credit.
Key Documents Needed for PM-Kisan
To stay eligible and avoid rejection, farmers should have:
Aadhaar card
Land ownership proof
Bank passbook
Mobile number linked with Aadhaar
Government’s Next Steps
The government plans to strengthen the scheme with better verification systems and real-time tracking of payments. Farmers are encouraged to keep checking updates on the official website and complete KYC before November 15, 2025, to ensure they receive their Rs 2,000 installment without delay.
