NewsPhotosPM-Kisan Scheme: 21st Rs 2,000 Payment for 8.5 Crore Farmers Likely By November 10
PM-Kisan Scheme: 21st Rs 2,000 Payment for 8.5 Crore Farmers Likely By November 10

The government is preparing to release the 21st installment of the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana in early November 2025, offering Rs 2,000 to eligible farmers under its income support scheme. Beneficiaries must complete e-KYC, update land and bank details, and ensure their Aadhaar is linked to receive payments on time. The Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) will credit funds directly into farmers’ bank accounts. Farmers can check their payment status on pmkisan.gov.in using their Aadhaar or bank number. Those who miss verification deadlines may face payment delays in this round.

 

Updated:Oct 26, 2025, 10:00 AM IST
What Is PM-Kisan Scheme?

What Is PM-Kisan Scheme?

The PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana provides income support of Rs 6,000 every year to eligible small and marginal farmers. The amount is paid in three installments of Rs 2,000 each, directly credited to farmers’ bank accounts through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system. The goal is to ensure financial stability for farmers and boost agricultural growth across India.

 

21st Installment — Expected Date

21st Installment — Expected Date

The 21st installment of PM-Kisan is expected to be released in early November 2025, just before Diwali. However, the official confirmation date will be announced by the government soon. Earlier installments have usually been credited between the first and second week of November.

 

Who Is Eligible for PM-Kisan Benefits?

Who Is Eligible for PM-Kisan Benefits?

To receive the next installment, farmers must:

Own cultivable land in their name

Complete e-KYC on the official website

Link their Aadhaar number with their bank account

Have updated land and bank details Those failing to complete e-KYC or with mismatched bank data may miss out on payments.

How to Check PM-Kisan Payment Status

How to Check PM-Kisan Payment Status

Farmers can easily track their payment using the steps below:

Visit the official website — pmkisan.gov.in

Click on “Beneficiary Status” under the “Farmers Corner” tab

Enter your Aadhaar, mobile number, or bank account number

Click ‘Get Data’ to see the payment and installment status

Why Some Farmers Didn’t Get Paid Earlier

Why Some Farmers Didn’t Get Paid Earlier

Several beneficiaries missed the 20th installment due to incomplete verification, incorrect Aadhaar linking, or pending KYC updates. Farmers are urged to correct such details before the new installment release to ensure timely credit.

Key Documents Needed for PM-Kisan

Key Documents Needed for PM-Kisan

To stay eligible and avoid rejection, farmers should have:

Aadhaar card

Land ownership proof

Bank passbook

Mobile number linked with Aadhaar

Government’s Next Steps

Government’s Next Steps

The government plans to strengthen the scheme with better verification systems and real-time tracking of payments. Farmers are encouraged to keep checking updates on the official website and complete KYC before November 15, 2025, to ensure they receive their Rs 2,000 installment without delay.

