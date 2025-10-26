PM-Kisan Scheme: 21st Rs 2,000 Payment for 8.5 Crore Farmers Likely By November 10

photoDetails

The government is preparing to release the 21st installment of the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana in early November 2025, offering Rs 2,000 to eligible farmers under its income support scheme. Beneficiaries must complete e-KYC, update land and bank details, and ensure their Aadhaar is linked to receive payments on time. The Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) will credit funds directly into farmers’ bank accounts. Farmers can check their payment status on pmkisan.gov.in using their Aadhaar or bank number. Those who miss verification deadlines may face payment delays in this round.