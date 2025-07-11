Advertisement
PM Kisan Yojana 20th Instalment: Complete THESE 6 Mandates To Avail Benefits Of 20th Instalment Of PM Kisan
PM Kisan Yojana 20th Instalment: Complete THESE 6 Mandates To Avail Benefits Of 20th Instalment Of PM Kisan

PM Kisan Yojana: Though nothing official has been announced as yet, speculations are rife in the media that the 20th Instalment of Rs 2000 will be credited into the bank account of farmers soon.

Updated:Jul 11, 2025, 10:25 AM IST
PM-KISAN 20th Installment: Rs 2000 Expected To Be Credited Soon

PM-KISAN 20th Installment: Rs 2000 Expected To Be Credited Soon

Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme 20th Instalment: Even as Lakhs of farmers are for the 20th Instalment of PM-Kisan scheme, nothing official has been announced yet by the government.  Eligible farmers are expected to get Rs 2,000 in their bank account soon under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme.

6 mandates to avail benefits of 20th instalment of PM Kisan scheme

6 mandates to avail benefits of 20th instalment of PM Kisan scheme

PM Kisan social media post has said that customers must fulfill 6 mandates to avail benefits of 20th instalment of PM Kisan scheme.

"Securing Farmers' Future, Enriching India's Agriculture. To avail the benefits of 20th instalment of PM Kisan Farmers must complete the given mandates today!," PM Kisan Samman Nidhi has tweeted.

1. Complete e-KYC

2. Ensure Aadhaar Linking with bank account

3. Verify bank account details

4. Resolve pending land record issues

5. Check beneficiary status on pmkisan.gov.in

6. Update mobile number for OTPs and notifications

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi 20th Instalment: How To check your name in beneficiary list?

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi 20th Instalment: How To check your name in beneficiary list?

-Visit official PM KISAN website https://pmkisan.gov.in/ Portal

- You will see the map of India under Payment Success tab.

- On the right hand side, there will be a yellow coloured tab called "Dashboard"

- Click on Dashboard

- After clicking, you will be taken to a new page

- On the Village Dashboard tab, you will have to fill your complete details

- Select the state, district, Sub-District and Panchayat

- Then click on show button

- After this you can choose your details

- Click 'Get Report' button

- Now you can see your name in the Beneficiaries list

PM Kisan Samman NiAdhi Yojana 19th instalment in February

PM Kisan Samman NiAdhi Yojana 19th instalment in February

Previously, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi released the 19th instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) in February this year at an event in Bhihar by PM Modi. During the event over 9.8 crore farmers including 2.41 crore female farmers across the country were transferred the 19th instalment Installment of the PM-KISAN Scheme, receiving direct financial assistance exceeding Rs 22,000 crore through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

PM Kisan Scheme For Farmers

PM Kisan Scheme For Farmers

The PM-KISAN scheme is a central sector scheme launched in February 2019 by the Hon’ble Prime Minister to supplement the financial needs of land-holding farmers. Under the scheme, a financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per year is transferred in three equal instalments, into the Aadhaar seeded bank accounts of farmers through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mode.

PM-KISAN: 7 Mandatory information For Enrollment

PM-KISAN: 7 Mandatory information For Enrollment

Check Out 7 Mandatory information you are required to provide in order to enroll in PM Kisan scheme

1. Farmer’s / Spouse’s name

2. Farmer’s / Spouse’s date of birth

3. Bank account number

4. IFSC/ MICR Code

5. Mobile Number

6. Aadhaar Number

7.Other customer information as available in the passbook which is required for mandate registration

PM-KISAN Exclusion

PM-KISAN Exclusion

Those excluded from the PM-KISAN include institutional land holders, farmer families holding constitutional posts, serving or retired officers and employees of State or Central government as well as Public Sector Undetakings and Government Autonomous bodies. Professionals like doctors, engineers and lawyers as well as retired pensioners with a monthly pension of over Rs 10,000 and those who paid income tax in the last assessment year are also not eligible for the benefits.

PM Kisan SchemeAadhaar cardPM Kisan
