PM Narendra Modi To Release 20th Instalment Of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Today From Varanasi, Check Amount And Other Details
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the 20th instalment of the PM-KISAN scheme on 2nd August 2025 from Varanasi, providing over 9.7 crore farmers with approximately Rs 20,500 crore in direct financial aid via DBT, supporting transparency and eliminating middlemen. Since its February 2019 launch, the scheme has transferred Rs 3.69 lakh crore across 19 instalments to supplement income and empower small and marginal farmers. By granting Rs 6,000 annually in three instalments per farmer, the initiative aims to enhance crop health, ensure stable yields, and protect farmers from predatory lending, underlining the government’s continued commitment to rural welfare and agricultural prosperity.
20th Installment Release from Varanasi
Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will release the 20th installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme on 2 August 2025, directly from Varanasi. This major payout will provide direct financial assistance to over 9.7 crore farmers nationwide, using Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) to ensure transparency and eliminate intermediaries, reinforcing the government’s pro-farmer agenda.
Historic Scale of Direct Financial Aid
This installment sees approximately Rs 20,500 crore deposited into farmers’ bank accounts in a single tranche. Since 2019, the scheme has transferred a cumulative Rs 3.69 lakh crore through 19 installments, benefiting millions and showcasing one of the largest direct benefit initiatives for farmers in the world.
Milestone of the PM-KISAN Journey
Launched in February 2019, PM-KISAN has grown into a landmark rural welfare program. The scheme has consistently provided financial security to landholding farmer families, especially small and marginal farmers, aiming to reduce rural distress and promote agricultural stability over the last five years.
Transparent and Efficient Distribution
The scheme’s reliance on Aadhaar-seeded bank accounts and DBT mechanisms significantly reduces fraud and ensures that the rightful beneficiaries receive their dues. Mandatory processes like e-KYC and land record verification further support transparent and efficient fund transfer, protecting beneficiaries’ interests.
Structure of the Scheme
PM-KISAN provides Rs 6,000 per year to eligible farmers, divided into three equal installments of Rs 2,000 each. These payments correspond to the crop cycle and help cover essential agri-input and household expenses, giving farmers steady financial support at critical times through the year.
Supporting Small and Marginal Farmers
The scheme explicitly targets small and marginal farmers, who often face cash flow challenges during planting and harvesting. By augmenting their income, PM-KISAN helps these farmers procure crop inputs on time, maintain healthy yields, and avoid falling into debt traps with moneylenders.
Expanding Impact and Commitment
The 20th installment reinforces the government’s continued commitment to rural and agricultural prosperity. As participation crosses 9.7 crore beneficiaries, the PM-KISAN scheme stands as a crucial measure for income support, rural development, and the sustainable well-being of millions of farming households across the nation.
