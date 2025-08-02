PM Narendra Modi To Release 20th Instalment Of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Today From Varanasi, Check Amount And Other Details

photoDetails

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the 20th instalment of the PM-KISAN scheme on 2nd August 2025 from Varanasi, providing over 9.7 crore farmers with approximately Rs 20,500 crore in direct financial aid via DBT, supporting transparency and eliminating middlemen. Since its February 2019 launch, the scheme has transferred Rs 3.69 lakh crore across 19 instalments to supplement income and empower small and marginal farmers. By granting Rs 6,000 annually in three instalments per farmer, the initiative aims to enhance crop health, ensure stable yields, and protect farmers from predatory lending, underlining the government’s continued commitment to rural welfare and agricultural prosperity.