PM Shram Yogi Maan-dhan Pension Scheme: What Happens If Beneficiary Dies? Check Eligibility, Payout, Withdrawal Criteria And How To Apply

photoDetails

english

2860149

Pension Scheme For Unorganised Workers: The PM Shram Yogi Maan-dhan (PM-SYM) is a pension scheme designed to provide old-age protection for unorganised workers, especially senior citizens. On 21st October 2024, the Ministry launched e-Shram as a one-stop solution for unorganised workers, integrating 12 Central government schemes such as PM Suraksha Bima Yojana, Ayushman Bharat, and MGNREGA.

The platform enables workers to access social security benefits and track the ones they have availed. As of 28th January, more than 30.58 crore unorganised workers have registered on the portal. In 2024, it recorded 1.23 crore new registrations, with an average of 33,700 enrollments daily. Many unorganised workers are excluded from formal social security schemes like EPS, leaving them vulnerable to financial risks.