PPF At 15: Extend, Withdraw Or Lose Benefits – The Smart Choice Explained
A Public Provident Fund (PPF) matures after 15 years, and account holders can either withdraw the full balance, extend the account without deposits, or extend it with deposits by submitting Form H within one year. If no action is taken, the account is automatically extended for 5 years without new deposits, but interest continues on the balance. Withdrawals are limited to once a year in this case. With fresh contributions, deposits up to Rs 1.5 lakh per year are allowed, withdrawals are capped at 60 percent of the balance, and tax benefits continue. Your money always remains safe and earns interest.
PPF Maturity Period
A Public Provident Fund (PPF) account matures after 15 years (excluding the year of opening). At this stage, you have three choices:
Withdraw all the money and close the account.
Extend the account without making new deposits.
Extend the account with new deposits (by submitting Form H within 1 year).
What Happens If You Don’t Submit Any Form?
If you do nothing at maturity, your account will automatically be extended for 5 years, but without fresh deposits. Your balance will keep earning interest, but you cannot add new money.
Extension Without Contribution
No fresh deposits allowed.
Account automatically extended for 5 years.
Interest continues on your balance.
You can withdraw the full amount, but only once a year.
No Section 80C tax benefit as no new deposits are made.
Extension With Contribution
You must submit Form H within 1 year of maturity.
You can deposit up to Rs 1.5 lakh per year.
Interest continues on your total balance (old + new deposits).
Withdrawals are limited: only 60 percent of the balance at the start of the extension period can be withdrawn during those 5 years.
Section 80C tax benefits remain available.
If You Miss the Deadline
If you don’t submit Form H within 1 year of maturity:
Your account becomes “extended without contribution.”
Any deposit made after this will be rejected or refunded without interest.
The account continues to earn interest on the existing balance.
Withdrawals After Maturity
In extended accounts without contributions: only 1 withdrawal is allowed each financial year.
In extended accounts with contributions: partial withdrawals are allowed, but limited to 60 percent of the balance at the start of the 5-year block.
In case you close the account, the entire balance is tax-free.
Key Takeaway
Your money is always safe in PPF, even after maturity.
If you want to keep contributing and enjoy tax benefits, submit Form H within 1 year.
If you forget, your money will still earn interest, but you lose the chance to add more deposits.
Plan ahead to maximize both compounding and tax savings.
