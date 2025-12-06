PPF Maturity Calculator: Expected Returns On Rs 50,000 To Rs 1.5 Lakh Investments
PPF continues to offer stable, risk-free returns at 7.1 percent in 2025. With tax-free interest and guaranteed maturity benefits, it remains ideal for long-term savings. Deposits between Rs 500 and Rs 1.5 lakh per year grow significantly due to annual compounding. Over 15–30 years, consistent investment can build a large, secure corpus, making PPF a top choice for retirement planning and safe wealth creation.
Overview: PPF Returns in 2025
The Public Provident Fund (PPF) remains one of India’s most trusted long-term savings options in 2025. It offers guaranteed returns, tax benefits, and complete safety of capital, making it ideal for conservative and long-term investors.
Current PPF Interest Rate (2025)
For FY 2025–26 (and April–June 2025), the PPF interest rate is 7.1 percent per annum. The rate has remained unchanged for many quarters, ensuring stability for investors who prefer predictable earnings.
Basic Investment Rules
Minimum annual deposit: Rs 500
Maximum annual deposit: Rs 1.5 lakh
Government-backed scheme: principal and interest are fully secure
Falls under “EEE” tax category — contributions, interest, and maturity amount are all tax-free
How Interest Is Calculated
PPF interest is compounded annually, but calculated based on the lowest balance between the 5th and the last day of each month. This means depositing before the 5th of a month helps maximize returns. The compounding effect becomes more powerful over longer periods.
Expected Returns at 7.1 percent
Here’s what long-term compounding looks like:
Investing Rs 1.5 lakh annually for 15 years may yield around Rs 40.6 lakh
Investing Rs 1 lakh annually for 15 years may grow to about Rs 27.1 lakh
Returns increase significantly if the investment continues for 20–30 years.
Why PPF Remains Relevant in 2025
PPF continues to be attractive because it offers:
Risk-free, guaranteed returns
Strong tax benefits under Section 80C
Stable long-term growth ideal for retirement, education planning, or financial security
Independence from market volatility
Who Should Invest in PPF?
PPF is suited for:
Long-term savers
Risk-averse investors
Those seeking tax-free compounding
Salaried individuals planning for retirement
Anyone looking for predictable, disciplined savings
