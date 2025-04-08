PPF Tax Benefits And Maturity: Do You Know Extending PPF Tenure Can Yield Massive Returns? Check Interest Rate, Withdrawal Rules

9 / 9

If you invest the maximum amount of Rs 1,50,000 annually for 15 years, the total investment will be Rs 22,50,000. The interest earned on this amount will be approximately Rs 18,18,209, bringing the total maturity value to Rs 40,68,209. After the 15-year PPF maturity period, the account can be extended in 5-year blocks at an interest rate of 7.1%. After an additional 5 years, the total amount is estimated to grow to around Rs 57,23,723.50 by submitting Form-4. (Image Credit: File Photo)