Premature Withdrawal Of SBI 444-Day Tenor Amrit Vrishti FD Scheme: How Much Penalty Will You Have To Pay? Check Details

3 / 8

i) For Retail Term Deposits up to Rs.5 lacs, the penalty for premature withdrawal will be 0.50% (all tenors).

ii) For Retail Term Deposits above Rs.5 lacs but below Rs. 3 Crores, applicable penalty will be 1% (all tenors).

iii) There is no discretion for reduction/waiver of penalty for premature withdrawal of term deposits. ($) The interest shall be 0.50% or 1% below the rate applicable on the date of deposit for the period Deposit remained with the Bank or 0.50% or 1% below the contracted rate, whichever is lower for Retail Term Deposits up to Rs. 5.00 lacs and above Rs. 5.00 lacs respectively.

However, no interest will be paid on deposits which remained with the bank for a period of less than 7 days.